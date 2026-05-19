While the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival has been well underway, it wasn’t until Bella Hadid landed in the South of France that made it feel official. Dubbed the “Queen of Cannes” by the internet — for good reason — Hadid has taken over the French Riviera, once again, with her signature resort-meets-movie-star style. From all of the A-list insider events, to yachts, and red carpet premieres, Hadid’s outfits somehow always end up one upping the last.

And this year, the well deserved buzz wasn’t solely because of her usual red carpet glamour (although that probably would have been enough), but it was the model’s choice in dates that turned the star-studded festival into a full blown Hadid family affair. First, she began by making her return to the festival alongside younger brother, Anwar Hadid on May 17 for the screening of the French film, Garance.

The very next day, she appeared with another family member: her mother Yolanda. On May 18, the mother-daughter duo were spotted exiting the Hotel Martinez before making their way to the Chopard Miracle Gala Evening, for which Bella serves as an ambassador for the jeweler.

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For the brother-sister night, the Hadids both stunned in Prada (Bella also currently serves as one of the label’s ambassadors). She wore a custom grey satin dress with crystal embroidery, an accompanying satin cape and white pointed pumps, plus Chopard diamond jewelry, of course. Anwar was dressed in a sharp black tuxedo.

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For the Miracle Gala, Hadid dazzled in a sequined gold archival Elie Saab gown and vintage evening bag sourced from In The Mood Archives. Her mom wore a collared red floor-length silhouette — both of them dripping in Chopard jewelry.

Anwar wasn’t far behind.

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At this rate, who knows who Bella will bring as her date tomorrow. Gigi anyone? Might as well.