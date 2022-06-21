(Celebrity)
Bella Hadid’s Love Affair With Y2K-Inspired Hairstyles Continues With Her Latest Look
The queen of baby bangs.
If there’s one element of her beauty looks Bella Hadid is most willing to experiment with, it’s hair. The model has come to be known for her affinity for Y2K-inspired hairstyles and creative takes on fringe, from baby bangs to side-swept looks. Most recently, Bella Hadid debuted short bangs and a high ponytail on Instagram along with a smoky eye makeup look that solidifies her as a true beauty chameleon.
In a series of photos she shared yesterday, Hadid showed off the look she wore to the birthday party of modeling agent and president of IMG Models, Luiz Mattos. She poses in a white corset with a lacy black bra underneath and dangly pearl earrings, her dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail. She has blunt bangs that fall above her eyebrows and feature two longer, face-framing strands. The bangs themselves are likely clip in bangs, but there’s no denying that Hadid could pull them off on a permanent basis.
The style is courtesy of Evanie Frausto, who was also responsible for Hadid’s show-stopping looks at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the festivities, the model wore piece-y, gelled bangs as well as a braided updo with a few strands of her bangs swept across her face. On one day of the festival, Frausto also created a beautiful blowout with bouncy waves for a super romantic vibe.
Hadid’s makeup look is just as stunning. For a sultry glam moment, makeup artist Nadia Tayeh applied smoky eyeshadow all over the model’s eyelids with a reverse winged liner coming to a point at the inner corners. The precision of the eyeliner prompted one user to comment asking how she was able to do it, to which Tayeh replied: “Practice! You got this.” She finished off the look with a bronzy contour, nude glossy lip, and Hadid’s signature thin, sculpted eyebrows.
It’s no secret that the baby bangs trend has had quite a resurgence, particularly among celebrities like Hadid and Zoë Kravitz. However, if you’re wary of such a dramatic haircut, clip-in bangs are the easiest way to get in on a trend without the commitment.