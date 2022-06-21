If there’s one element of her beauty looks Bella Hadid is most willing to experiment with, it’s hair. The model has come to be known for her affinity for Y2K-inspired hairstyles and creative takes on fringe, from baby bangs to side-swept looks. Most recently, Bella Hadid debuted short bangs and a high ponytail on Instagram along with a smoky eye makeup look that solidifies her as a true beauty chameleon.

In a series of photos she shared yesterday, Hadid showed off the look she wore to the birthday party of modeling agent and president of IMG Models, Luiz Mattos. She poses in a white corset with a lacy black bra underneath and dangly pearl earrings, her dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail. She has blunt bangs that fall above her eyebrows and feature two longer, face-framing strands. The bangs themselves are likely clip in bangs, but there’s no denying that Hadid could pull them off on a permanent basis.

The style is courtesy of Evanie Frausto, who was also responsible for Hadid’s show-stopping looks at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the festivities, the model wore piece-y, gelled bangs as well as a braided updo with a few strands of her bangs swept across her face. On one day of the festival, Frausto also created a beautiful blowout with bouncy waves for a super romantic vibe.

Hadid’s makeup look is just as stunning. For a sultry glam moment, makeup artist Nadia Tayeh applied smoky eyeshadow all over the model’s eyelids with a reverse winged liner coming to a point at the inner corners. The precision of the eyeliner prompted one user to comment asking how she was able to do it, to which Tayeh replied: “Practice! You got this.” She finished off the look with a bronzy contour, nude glossy lip, and Hadid’s signature thin, sculpted eyebrows.

It’s no secret that the baby bangs trend has had quite a resurgence, particularly among celebrities like Hadid and Zoë Kravitz. However, if you’re wary of such a dramatic haircut, clip-in bangs are the easiest way to get in on a trend without the commitment.