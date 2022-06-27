Bella Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing Vintage Dresses — See The Latest Addition To Her Collection

When celebs launch new products (or new brands all together), they go all out on fashion looks to celebrate the occasion. Take Hailey Bieber, for example, who wore six different outfits for her Rhode Skin launch press tour earlier this month. The latest celeb to take it up a notch in honor of their business was Bella Hadid, who wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress to the launch party of her non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics’ latest flavor Bloom. Of course, her look was carefully thought out as the colors in her silky number perfectly complemented the pink and red hues in the new flavor’s packaging.

Her dress choice was no surprise as the star has shown a particular adornment for vintage pieces over the past few months. Most recently, she posed on the red carpet in Cannes wearing a form-fitting Versace dress from 1987. For her brand party on June 24, though, she turned to celeb-beloved vintage store Treasures of NYC to find her Roberto Cavalli dress, which felt sophisticated yet sultry thanks to the silky material, basque corset, and low-cut neckline. She gave the mid-length dress ample opportunity to shine, as she kept her accessories for the party rather simplistic. For footwear, she wore leather mules from Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which featured rose-shaped heels (she stayed on theme for Bloom). For a final playful touch, she sported a sparkling hot pink butterfly tattoo on her left arm.

Members of the Hadid family, including her father Mohamed and sister Alana, were at the party to show their support for the launch. Hadid also invited her well-known friends to celebrate the new flavor, including Lori Harvey, Law Roach, and Salem Mitchell.

While Hadid’s silk gown is no longer available, you can shop her exact shoes and a few similar silky pieces in the edit ahead. These easy-to-wear picks from TZR will make any upcoming evening celebrations feel feminine and chic.

