It’s arguable no one keeps a secret better than Bella Hadid. Despite captioning an Instagram post “I actually can’t wait you guys,” all of the supermodels’ sneak peeks of her beauty brand ‘Ôrəbella have been impossible to decode. That is, until Hadid shared a final gallery of BTS photos in the final hours leading up to the unveiling of the products she’s been working on for over five years. In one of the snaps, the model is seen pouring an amber-colored liquid into an alchemy-inspired bottle. In another, she’s surrounded by tiny sample spray bottles, subtly revealing that ‘Ôrəbella is indeed a collection of fragrances.

Officially launching May 2, ‘Ôrəbella is a skin care-inspired perfume line. “Ôrəbella marks a new era of perfume, pioneering the skinification of fragrance,” the brand says in a press release. “A first-of-its-kind alcohol-free hydrating parfum, 'Ôrəbella features essential oils and clean ingredients made to infuse with and last on the skin.” The name (pronounced “aura-bella”) comes from the model’s Arabic family name, which translates to iron. This is combined with “aura,” which is the unique atmosphere surrounding each person and coincides with Hadid’s personal journey to discovering herself.

Created in collaboration with powerhouse global fragrance houses Firmenich and Robertet, the initial trio of perfumes include WINDOW2SOUL, SALTED MUSE, and BLOOMING FIRE. The scents are inspired by Hadid’s memories and pay homage to the healing benefits of nature. They’re made with a unique signature bi-phase formula comprised of two layers. The first is a proprietary base made of hydrating snow mushroom and a moisturizing five-oil blend (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea) that nourishes the skin and helps prolong the perfume’s wear time. The second is a blend of mood-enhancing aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes.

Couttesy of ‘Ôrəbella/William Callan

The use of essential oils comes from Hadid’s personal experience. According to the 'Ôrəbella release, the model loves fragrance but would experience sensitivities to traditional alcohol-based juices, so she started mixing her own essential oils using lavender grown on her farm, among other ingredients. As for the geode bottles, they’re a reference to her mother Yolanda Hadid’s vintage perfume collection.

'Ôrəbella’s fragrances come in three sizes: 10mL ($35), 50mL ($72), and 100mL ($100). There is also a gold stand ($35) for the 100mL bottle size available exclusively online. You can shop the collection beginning May 2 on the brand’s website and on Ulta Beauty beginning May 10. It will hit U.S. Ulta beauty stores on May 12.

In conjunction with the launch, Hadid has formed the ‘Ôrəbella Alchemy Foundation, a charitable initiative that will support various organizations that align with the brand’s values. This will include a minimum donation of 1% of all net sales, plus additional support via service hours, social promotion, and community outreach. ‘Ôrəbella’s first partners include The Lower East Side Girls Club (programming for young women and gender-expansive youth) and PATH International (equine-assisted services).

Get acquainted with the first three fragrances from ‘Ôrəbella, below.