When it comes to test driving risky beauty looks, Bella Hadid never misses. She somehow pulled off a pixie-mullet on the set of a recent shoot and made a case for lilac eyeshadow in a recent TikTok video. Just hours ago she stepped out at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to debut a Versace gown from 1987, styled by heavy hitter Law Roach who shared a glimpse of the red carpet moment on his account. Bella Hadid’s eyes are adorned with a jet black cat eye to complement the stunning black evening gown in the image.

Though Hadid’s shoes aren’t visible, Roach credited Le Silla, a luxury Italian label for the heels. As for the glamorous teardrop diamond earrings, those are Chopard.

The model’s beauty look was equally on point. For the occasion, Hadid is sporting matching jet black strands that perfectly complement the shade of her designer gown. In keeping with the Cannes low bun hair trend, the model’s hair is slicked back into a tight bun that hits just above the nape of her neck. The braided bun is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Evanie Frausto. To add a soft touch, Frausto pulled out a small potion in the front for a fluffy bang detail.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Arguably the most awe-inspiring detail was Hadid’s over-the-top graphic cat eye. The intricately blended creation hasn’t yet been credited to anyone yet but a source tells TZR that celebrity makeup artist Nadia Tayeh, who’s worked with the star many times before, is to thank for the look. Far from average, the layered look seems to begin with a warm terracotta shade swiped all the way up to the brow bone. Each eyelid is blended with a black shadow that deepens closer to the lashline, seamlessly meeting with a black liquid liner. The eyeliner is thickly swiped across her entire upper lash line, but then drawn out to create a bold cat eye.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This may have been Hadid’s only Cannes appearance thus far this year, but when it’s this good, one time is all it takes.