I’m the sort of person that think there are only two seasons: the winter holiday stretch and summer. Basically, on January 2, I’m ready to trade in sweaters for camisoles and warm pants for thigh-baring shorts — the stretch between late winter and late spring always feels like such an endless slog. Naturally, a major part of why I love the summer so much is the clothing options, especially linen outfits. Are you familiar with that meme that’s like, “I can’t wait for fall/winter so I can really start dressing?” Forget artful layering — I’ll take a one-piece sundress and loud, sidewalk-smacking flip-flops any day of the week.

Linen in particular might be my most reached-for fabric of the summer — next to bathing suit elastane, anyway — for several reasons, but its light, airy feel and extremely versatile look rank at the very top. You can pair a simple tank with a loose pair of linen pants for errand-running, then trade out the top for a more button-up alternative and low pair of heels and be ready for virtually any dinner. At the same time, a free-flowing linen dress is the sort of summer essential that can be worn for a near 24-hour period, taking you from a farmer’s market to a night out with no adjustments necessary.

Ahead, explore some of the linen pieces on my radar for the reason, ranging from the more obvious must-haves to understated accessories that benefit from the fabric’s easy-going feel.