If you’re still on a Barbie high and can’t seem to get enough of the pink-laden fashion moments we’ve been served over the past year, this news is for you. On March 8, style-focused illustrated book Barbie: The World Tour is hitting shelves, aiming to satiate your appetite for the iconic doll and the record-breaking movie. Created by Margot Robbie and celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal (who was responsible for Robbie’s press tour looks) in partnership with Mattel and publishing house Rizzoli New York, the visual tome captures many of the archival Barbie looks that didn’t make it on the press tour, all shot by renowned photographer Craig McDean.

"This book is the culmination of tens of thousands of hours of work by some of the most talented and creative visionaries and designers on Earth," says Mukamal in an official press release. "Margot and I felt compelled to share this with the world. We hope you love it as much as we do."

The fashion duo recruited major design houses like Schiaparelli, Vivienne Westwood, and Chanel to help them recreate these vintage moments from the doll’s past, which spans some 65 years. Accompanying the curated outfits, images of the original Barbie dolls will also be included as reference, along with text and commentary from Robbie and Mukamal.

"Barbie: The World Tour is the ultimate realization of Barbiecore, with iconic looks inspired by Barbie’s 65-years of fashion history, now brought to life by Margot and Andrew with best-in-class designers," says Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and chief brand officer of Mattel, in the official press release. "It’s been inspiring to see the world follow the designs curated by Margot and Andrew in celebration of the movie, Barbie. Rich with unexpected playfulness, historic nods, and self-expression, these looks represent an exciting new take on Barbie style."

The stylish masterpiece will be available for purchase on www.rizzoliusa.com.