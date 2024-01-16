Finally! The biggest evening of the year for television is here — the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. As you may already know, the annual ceremony was originally scheduled to air in Sept. 2023; however, the event was postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. So, as you can imagine, the anticipation around this evening has been building for quite a while now. And judging by the fashion looks at the 2023 Emmys (indeed, this is the 2023 show, not 2024), tonight is going to be one for the books.

The A-list affair is taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where Hollywood’s most esteemed actors are currently posing for photos on the red carpet (talk about a glam Monday!). Getting the party started is Laverne Cox, who is winning fans over with her Disney villian-esque Thierry Mugler Couture gown from ‘89 (it’s very Maleficent in the best possible way), which she sourced from Tab Vintage. Meanwhile, it seems everyone is admiring Claire Danes’ soft pink vintage Balmain number — and, honestly, why wouldn’t they? Though she’s always on the best-dressed list, the A-lister undoubtedly outdid herself this time around.

Ahead, scroll through the gallery to take in the most memorable looks from the 2023 Emmys. We have a strong feeling these moments will be on your mind for awhile.

Camila Morrone

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Atelier Versace.

Selena Gomez

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Oscar de la Renta.

Simona Tabasco

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Marni.

Aubrey Plaza

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Loewe.

Rachel Brosnahan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Versace.

Issa Rae

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Pamella Roland.

Katherine Heigl

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Christina Ricci

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Riley Keough

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Couture.

Ali Wong

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Ayo Edebiri

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Louis Vuitton.

Laverne Cox

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Thierry Mugler Couture.

Claire Danes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In vintage Balmain.

Vanessa Morgan

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Quinta Brunson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

In Christian Dior.

Amber Midthunder

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In Marchesa.

More to come....