(Red Carpet)
The Fashion At The 2023 Emmy Awards Is Giving Us Life
Speechless.
Finally! The biggest evening of the year for television is here — the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. As you may already know, the annual ceremony was originally scheduled to air in Sept. 2023; however, the event was postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. So, as you can imagine, the anticipation around this evening has been building for quite a while now. And judging by the fashion looks at the 2023 Emmys (indeed, this is the 2023 show, not 2024), tonight is going to be one for the books.
The A-list affair is taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where Hollywood’s most esteemed actors are currently posing for photos on the red carpet (talk about a glam Monday!). Getting the party started is Laverne Cox, who is winning fans over with her Disney villian-esque Thierry Mugler Couture gown from ‘89 (it’s very Maleficent in the best possible way), which she sourced from Tab Vintage. Meanwhile, it seems everyone is admiring Claire Danes’ soft pink vintage Balmain number — and, honestly, why wouldn’t they? Though she’s always on the best-dressed list, the A-lister undoubtedly outdid herself this time around.
Ahead, scroll through the gallery to take in the most memorable looks from the 2023 Emmys. We have a strong feeling these moments will be on your mind for awhile.
Camila Morrone
In Atelier Versace.
Selena Gomez
In Oscar de la Renta.
Simona Tabasco
In Marni.
Aubrey Plaza
In Loewe.
Rachel Brosnahan
In Versace.
Issa Rae
In Pamella Roland.
Katherine Heigl
In custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
Christina Ricci
In Saint Laurent.
Riley Keough
In Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Couture.
Ali Wong
Ayo Edebiri
In Louis Vuitton.
Laverne Cox
In Thierry Mugler Couture.
Claire Danes
In vintage Balmain.
Vanessa Morgan
In Zuhair Murad.
Quinta Brunson
In Christian Dior.
Amber Midthunder
In Marchesa.
More to come....