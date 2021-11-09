Ariana Grande & Jennifer Garner Wore The Same Dress 17 Years Apart

The fashion in movies and TV shows from the early aughts continue to influence everyone’s styles today. Take Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed up her daughter, Penelope Disick, as Cher from Clueless for Halloween. (The 9 year old also simultaneously tapped into Fall 2021’s preppy trend.) Celebrities are no stranger to borrowing from the cinematic costume archives and one star who channeled it best, so far, was Ariana Grande. While filming The Voice, Grande wore the iconic 13 Going on 30 dress — fans of the movie will immediately know the exact look. The flirty number, which Jennifer Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, originally wore in the 2004 rom-com features multicolor panels and a cutout underneath the bust.

Grande appeared to be in the same exact Versace dress that Garner wore 17 years ago. (The singer’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell helped pick out the archival piece.) The designer garment was first released as part of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, though the original dress did look a little different on the runway. (The skirt was altered to feature a wider array of colors arranged in a rainbow-like pattern for its big-screen appearance.) Grande completed the nostalgic look with a pair of Y2K-inspired earrings, which were similar to the ones Jenna wore. It seemed like Grande chose to forgo Rink’s iconic butterfly necklace, however. In her Instagram story, Cuttrell revealed that the outfit was “six months in the making.”

For those who kept tabs on TikTok fashion trends, too, you likely noticed that this dress was a crowd favorite for Halloween 2021 — and for good reason. First, it was a cute and easy one-and-done costume. Second, the dress was very on brand for a platform that arguably made Y2K fashion trendy again. In fact, retailers like Amazon now offer plenty of replica dresses that make the 13 Going on 30 look even easier to recreate, which you can shop ahead.

Instead of rocking it as a holiday-only piece, however, Grande just proved the Versace dress works for everyday wear, too. You can find her exact vintage Versace Spring 2003 dress on the pre-owned market, below, and shop similar options.

