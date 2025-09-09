It was only a matter of time before Apple Martin found herself in a fashion campaign. Today, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter — who bares a striking resemblance to the actor and Goop founder — was unveiled as the latest face of Self-Portrait.

In her new role, the 21-year-old follows in the footsteps of stellar past campaign stars including supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Moss, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell. Alas, the Gen Z up-and-comer is doing things her own way. Rather than fronting a series of stylized ads, she is featuring in a trio of personal iPhone images instead. Quite literally: self portraits for Self-Portrait.

This allowed the Vanderbilt University student to share the news herself, announcing her latest gig on her personal Instagram feed posted in collaboration with Han Chong’s London-based label. In a short clip teasing the partnership, Martin showcased her retro black and white baby tee and diamanté and pearl earrings in Self-Portrait’s signature bow shape while rolling around the floor with excitement.

The campaign was then unexpectedly rolled out on Tuesday morning in three lo-res selfies, with the young British-American model (whose dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin) wearing simple logo tops and a scallop-edge vest from the brand, which has traditionally been more famous for its occasion wear.

True to Self-Portrait’s tradition for staging advertisements to look like paparazzi shoots — think: the recent campaign that followed Kate Moss around London — the brand got a head start on the discourse by giving a sneak peek of the campaign on Martin strolling around nonchalantly.

In a street style-type image, Martin is seen wearing the same cropped t-shirt from the campaign with straight leg jeans, ballet flats, and wired headphones. Vogue even ran a story with the image last week declaring it the perfect “nepo-girl outfit.”

While it’s Martin’s first official campaign, she made her inaugural fashion week appearance in January 2023 — sitting front row at Chanel Couture, no less. In December 2024, she was in the spotlight once more, when she stepped out as a debutante at the historic Le Bal in Paris, wearing custom Valentino by Alessandro Michele.

While Martin usually keeps a relatively low profile — unless guest starring on her mom’s Instagram account — earlier this year, she attended a New York Fashion Week dinner with beauty brand Hourglass in a rare public appearance.

An aspiring chanteuse, Martin has also often collaborated with her dad on music, and is credited as either a singer or a songwriter on several Coldplay singles to date.