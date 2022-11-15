The power of the ponytail is undeniable — how many other hairstyles can flit between gym-ready athleticism, red carpet glamour, and middle-of-the-road multitasking just by changing its position and tension? Of course, one of the easiest ways to elevate a ponytail is to literally hoist it up to new heights. Anya Taylor-Joy’s high ponytail, for instance, wrapped in a goth-glam hair cuff, looks completely different than if it were secured at her neck instead. That’s what makes the style such an exciting (and highly versatile) one — it’s the details that make the difference, and Taylor-Joy is nothing if not meticulous about details.

The sky-high ponytail was the centerpiece of Taylor-Joy’s red carpet look at the premiere of The Menu, her latest film. Perfectly suiting the mysterious, creepy vibe of the new horror movie, the star turned up in a lacy black minidress and cage-style opera gloves straight from the Christian Dior SS23 RTW runway. Accented by Tiffany & Co. jewels and tall black pumps, the look is dark, dramatic, and more than a little exciting. Of course, it’s her expertly-applied makeup and head-turning hair that ties the entire event aesthetic together and takes it all straight to the next level.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Celebrity cosmetic artist Georgie Eisdell — she regularly works with Taylor-Joy, along with fellow A-listers like Sophie Turner, Dakota Johnson, and Thandiwe Newton — created the moody makeup for the evening, all built around the deep, deep red lipstick that pierces through the actor’s beautifully pale, lustrous skin. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram post, Eisdell revealed she used Dior Contour Lip Liner in 884 and CélèbreRouge Dior Forever in 883 Forever Darling on Taylor-Joy’s lips. Interestingly, she also shares that she actually applied cult-favorite Dior Addict Lip Glow to Taylor-Joy’s eyelids, giving them a luminous, high-shine effect.

After three coats of Dior mascara, Taylor-Joy was ready for hair, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell. Pulling her long, silvery blonde locks back into a high ponytail positioned right at her crown and black hair cuff, Russell’s creation is exciting, dramatic, and more than a little imperious. Is it too soon to hope for a Black Swan remake starring Taylor-Joy?