Whether it’s on-set or on the way to a red carpet, it’s not unusual for celebrities to rush to get camera-ready. However, Sydney Sweeney’s recent back-to-back beauty transformations proved to be a singularly impressive feat, even for the most experienced of glam teams. The Euphoria and White Lotus star seamlessly pulled off two looks in one night, going from the LACMA Film + Art Gala to the Armani Beauty Acqua For Life Charity event with just moments to spare. After debuting a sleek bun at the first event, Sydney Sweeney’s side-part ponytail later in the evening took fans by surprise in the best way possible.

For the 2022 Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film Gala, Sweeney appeared in a ballerina-inspired ensemble by Giambattista Valli complete with a sleek bun along with fluttery lashes, subtle winged liner, and soft pink blush. After a few photos, though, it was time to head to the Armani Beauty event, where the star completed not only an outfit change but a glam update.

Her hairstylist, Glen Cocooropeza, kept the sleek , subtle side-part at the front of her hair, but let down the neatly secured bun to create a retro-style flipped ponytail. In a video shared to Cocooropeza’s Instagram page, you can see just how bouncy and silky Sweeney’s pony is, the perfectly flipped ends evoking a 1950s poodle skirt-era style.

Her makeup was similarly turned up a few notches. Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez took the star’s look from doe-eyed and sweet to smoky and sultry by seriously amping up the eyeliner. For the LACMA gala, Sweeney wore dainty winged eyeliner and Twiggy-inspired lashes, but later in the night, Hernandez added more eyeliner, most notably, along the actor's waterline, resulting in a more dramatic and piercing effect.

Of course, Hernandez reached for Armani Beauty to create the look. On Instagram, she shared a few key products that she used, including Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Shade 8, a reflective pink, Eyes To Kill Lacquered Liquid Eyeliner, and Eyes To Kill Lengthening Mascara.

Sweeney’s quick transformation is not only impressive (and a testament to her glam team’s masterful skills) but may just come in handy when it comes to your upcoming holiday schedule. Running from a family dinner to a festive party with friends? No problem; give the ballerina bun-to-ponytail look a try — you definitely don’t have to be a celebrity hairstylist to achieve it.