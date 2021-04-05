In Netflix’s hit series The Queen’s Gambit actor Anya Taylor-Joy won over audiences as a dynamic chess pro growing up during the 1960s. To accept her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Taylor-Joy revived the Old Hollywood glamour of the era, choosing to pose for her ceremonial shots in a delicate ballet pink and black lace Vera Wang minidress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

"The jewels and also history of the house always makes my girls feel ultra glamorous,” stylist Law Roach told Elle of the choice to wear over $800,000 in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. “As soon as the necklace went on Anya we could feel the presence of Audrey, Jackie, and Marilyn." The collection for the evening included a necklace with over 70 mixed-cut Tiffany diamonds totaling over 26 total carats, stud earrings, and three rings.

Taylor-Joy and Roach have together leaned towards romantic, glamorous red carpet looks this season, opting for an emerald green Dior Haute Couture gown and diamond jewelry at the Golden Globes and a purple tulle Dior Haute Couture gown at the Critics Choice Awards. But, where the plunging neckline and ‘70s-inspired sleek beauty look from the Golden Globes felt like a playful take on award season, the SAG Awards was a night of pure elegance.

Nolan Zangas/Tiffany & Co.

While Taylor-Joy’s look is a custom red carpet creation, Wang included a similar color palette, utilizing pale pink tulle and black lace as part of her Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection which debuted in December and was inspired by Wang’s own sense of style and childhood. The minidress worn by Taylor-Joy was inspired by vintage lingerie Roach told Instyle. “Her look feels very high-end nighttime dressing gown. It almost feels like an underpinning, but the silhouette of it is very much a cocktail dress."

Take a look at the original creation and how it was reimagined for Taylor-Joy’s magical night.

Vera Wang