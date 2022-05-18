Celebrities are always on the go, whether they’re en route to a relaxing beach vacation or to a red carpet appearance. Because of their constant jet-setting plans, they’re experts in putting together comfortable yet polished looks for a long day of travel. To find this balance is tricky, though, especially for overseas excursions. Currently, your favorite stars are making the trip over the Atlantic to attend the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The most recent celeb to touch down in the coastal city was Anne Hathaway, whose airport outfit felt super chic.

For the long flight, Hathaway opted for a loose-fitting pantsuit set that felt effortlessly cool. While the maker of her suit is still unclear, her look offers inspiration for a simple and put-together ensemble that can be worn anywhere, from the airport to dinner with girlfriends and even to a work lunch. Underneath the ensemble, she kept it casual by tucking a white T-shirt with a small gold chain detailing into the high-waisted trousers. The finishing touch for the outfit was a pair of sporty white sneakers and oversized sunglasses. Based off of her thoughtful travel attire, Hathaway likely prepared a host of glamorous ensembles for when she steps on the red carpet later this week.

Hathaway At The Nice Airport

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

This isn’t the first time the We Crashed actor has given major airport inspiration — take the look she wore back in 2019 to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, for example. While arriving into New York City, she wore a travel outfit that consisted of a gorgeous black and white checkered Gabriela Hearst coat, a floppy black hat, laid-back Wayfarer sunglasses, and a pair of chunky combat boots. The star looked ready to take on the Big Apple in style, merely moments after a long plane ride.

Hathaway At JFK In 2019

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The formula to creating a Hathaway-approved airport look is simple: style tailored pieces over comfortable basics to create an outfit that’s easy-to-wear while still feeling sophisticated and purposeful. If you have imminent summertime travel plans, look no further than below for the garments you’ll need to get from point A to point B.