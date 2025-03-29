As soon as she starred in The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada (a.k.a. two of the biggest films of the 2000s), Anne Hathaway cemented herself as an icon in Hollywood. To no surprise, the Academy Award winner has maintained that starry status in the decades since. In addition to landing even more legendary roles (Fantine in Les Miserables and Brand in Interstellar, to name a few), Hathaway has also stayed top of mind on the fashion front. Thanks to long-standing relationships with Versace, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Bulgari, and more divine designers, the red carpet is still Hathaway’s place to shine.

Novels could (and should) be written about Hathaway’s sartorial footprint. Even so, that wouldn’t cover every notable number from her extensive repertoire. One chapter would spotlight her applause-worthy award show attire, starting with her first major ceremony: The 2003 Golden Globe Awards. The then-21-year-old turned heads in a romantic magenta gown, courtesy of Elie Saab's Spring 2004 Haute Couture collection. Fast forward to 2007, when Hathaway finally made her Academy Awards debut. She posed for photographers in a vintage bow-embellished gown from Valentino.

(+) Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images (+) PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Outside of award season, the fashion muse has also left her mark on the Met Gala red carpet. She first walked that iconic staircase in 2010, in honor of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” theme. She looked every bit a princess in a tulle ball gown from Valentino. The champagne color and the sequin embellishments made for a divine duo. Four years later, she returned to the annual affair for the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion” bash. The Interstellar actor was impossible to miss in a red skirt set, custom-made for her at Calvin Klein. The next year, she sourced another American designer. This time, she shined in a hooded metallic dress from Ralph Lauren. Her most recent Met moment was in 2023, for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. Dressed in custom Versace, the A-lister paid homage to Lagerfeld in a tweed, cutout-heavy gown.

(+) Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

But wait — Hathaway has numerous sartorial chapters left to appreciate. Ahead, see the most memorable looks from her decades-long red carpet evolution.

Billboard Music Awards, 1999

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The 17-year-old was all smiles at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in an off-the-shoulder fringed LBD, plus an of-the-moment choker necklace.

Crazy/Beautiful Premiere, 2001

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

Leave it to Hathaway to pull off jeans on the red carpet. At the premiere of Crazy/Beautiful, she paired dark-wash jeans with a preppy purple tank top.

The Princess Diaries Premiere, 2001

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hathaway was the picture of elegance in a mauve midi dress at The Princess Diaries premiere.

Golden Globe Awards, 2003

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In honor of her first major award show, Hathaway styled a magenta empire-waist dress from Elie Saab Spring 2004 Haute Couture. The thigh-high slit upped the romantic aura.

Ella Enchanted Premiere, 2004

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment

Hathaway was a big supporter of the dress-over-pants trend. At the Ella Enchanted premiere, she pulled off a pink tunic dress overtop jeans, with ease.

Brokeback Mountain Premiere, 2005

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Hathaway arrived at the Brokeback Mountain premiere in a sequin-covered sheath dress.

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere, 2006

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before meeting up with her co-stars, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, Hathaway grabbed a solo photo op in a cowl-neck crimson gown.

Academy Awards, 2007

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Hathaway got a head start on the coquette-ish craze in a vintage Valentino gown, adorned with oversized bows on the top and the train.

Venice Film Festival, 2008

Pool CATARINA/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Hathaway attended her first Venice Film Festival to promote her film, Rachel Getting Married. She stunned in a luminescent high-low gown from Versace.

Bride Wars Premiere, 2009

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Instead of going full bridal for the Bride Wars premiere, Hathaway went the menswear route in an all-black suit set.

Golden Globe Awards, 2009

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Hathaway’s royal blue gown from Armani Privé is just as timeless now as it was in ‘09.

Met Gala, 2009

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Hathaway made a strong case for short dresses at the Met Gala in a plum Marc Jacobs mini.

Valentine’s Day Premiere, 2010

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her mini dress streak continued at the Valentine’s Day premiere in a delicately draped royal blue version.

Met Gala, 2010

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hathaway channeled her former princess character in a champagne-colored ball gown from Valentino.

Academy Awards, 2011

Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Always on board for a vibrant jewel tone, Hathaway chose a bright red gown from Valentino Fall 2002 Couture.

One Day Premiere, 2011

Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the One Day premiere in England, Hathaway waved to fans in a lacy bridal-inspired midi dress, plus a coordinating mini clutch.

Les Miserables Premiere, 2012

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment

Hathaway’s Les Miserables press tour was flooded with fashion-forward ‘fits. A fan-favorite was the black Tom Ford Spring 2013 dress and gladiator sandals she wore to the NYC premiere.

Academy Awards, 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Before taking home her first Oscar, Hathaway delivered a stellar step-and-repeat in a baby pink sheath dress from Prada.

Met Gala, 2013

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As Valentino Garavani’s plus-one, Hathaway embraced her edgy side in a semi-sheer long-sleeve look from — you guessed it — the Italian label.

Interstellar Premiere, 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Hathaway gave off major ‘90s energy in a sleek silk slip dress from Richard Nicoll Spring 2015.

Met Gala, 2015

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

All eyes were on Hathaway in a hooded metallic gold dress from Ralph Lauren, complete with side slits and short-sleeves.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2016

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While pregnant with her first child, Jonathan, Hathaway attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a beaded from Naeem Khan.

Met Gala, 2018

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment

Hathaway looked angelic at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme, in a voluminous ball gown from Valentino, of course. Extra points for her halo hair piece.

Ocean’s 8 Premiere, 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hathaway rarely wears patterns, but at the Ocean’s 8 premiere, she broke protocol in a funky halter-neck dress from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2018 Couture.

Golden Globe Awards, 2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Surprisingly, she brought her penchant for patterns to the Golden Globes in a leopard-print ball gown from Valentino, once again.

Modern Love Premiere, 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

While pregnant with her second child, Hathaway delivered maternity outfit inspo in an asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta top and matching pants.

Armageddon Time Cannes Film Festival Premiere, 2022

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

After the Armageddon Time screening at the Cannes Film Festival, photographers captured Hathaway’s entire ensemble, starting with a white Armani Privé gown, Satoni silver pumps, and a bold blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

ELLE Women In Hollywood, 2022

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Hathaway’s rhinestone-embellished navy blue number from Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 earned her numerous spots on best-dressed lists.

Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show, 2023

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Two years later, this monochromatic cheetah-print look at the Valentino Spring 2023 Couture presentation is still a conversation-starter.

Albie Awards, 2023

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

A mere week after this green-and-silver geometric gown debuted on the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 runway, Hathaway got her hands on it for the Albie Awards.

CFDA Awards, 2023

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just minutes before Hathaway hosted the CFDA Awards, Hathaway was all smiles in a fresh-off-the-runway denim set from Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024.

The Fashion Awards, 2023

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Fashion Awards, Hathaway brought her fashion A-game in archival Valentino Spring 2023.

The Idea Of You Screening, 2024

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

For fashion enthusiasts, Hathaway’s full-leather suit set from Ralph Lauren Fall 2015 still lives rent-free in their minds.

The Idea Of You Premiere, 2024

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Hathaway and Versace have been a dream team for decades now. Need proof? Take the petal-inspired LRD she styled for The Idea Of You premiere.

Bulgari High Jewelry Event, 2024

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

At a Bulgari bash in 2024, Hathaway made a custom shirt dress from Gap feel super luxe.

Opening Ceremony of Bulgari Infinity Serpents Exhibition, 2025

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

The longtime brand ambassador for Bulgari stole the show at the Infinity Serpents Exhibition in a sculptural tea-length dress from Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2025. Her $60,000 diamond and ruby necklace was equally eye-catching.