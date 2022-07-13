Though she’s been a Hollywood power player since her teenage years, Anne Hathaway’s It-girl era is still unfolding as she celebrates the end of her 30s. All festival season and summer long, the Academy Award-winning actress has been popping up in assorted glamorous locales dressed to the nines in colorful designerwear and always-flawless hair and makeup. A full-fledged style icon at this point, Hathaway’s timeless features make it easy for her to flit between retro references. Anne Hathaway’s makeup at the Fall/Winter 2022 – 2023 Haute Couture Show is proof she can even pull off understated — and while wearing an over-the-top mini dress at that. Warm, radiant, and the perfect complement to her sequined fuchsia dress, Hathaway’s glow could illuminate Rome for at least a week.

The people’s (Hollywood) princess arrived at the Couture show in that signature seasonal shade you’ve seen on everyone from Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Jenna Ortega to Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Gigi Hadid. As a Valentino muse, Hathaway’s enjoyed a long, rich relationship with the brand — she even wore a custom Valentino wedding gown for her 2012 nuptials to husband Adam Shulman. Hathaway’s presence at this summer’s couture show was expected, of course, but her romantic and playful hair, makeup, and gown blew even away diehard fans.

Valentino Global Makeup Artist Raoul Alejandre worked with Hathaway for the rosy-toned look, sharing a breakdown of the techniques and products used to make it all happen. Alejandre’s focus was on complementing the hot-pink gown, starting first with a long-lasting face and body canvas. After starting with the Very Valentino Foundation, Alejandre identified and highlighted the high points on Hathaway’s face and body with the V-Lighter Face Base Primer and Highlighter — then layered another luminous highlighter, the Go-Clutch Refillable Compact Powder, over that.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The real fun begins with Alejandre’s use of blush. Eye2Cheek Blush and Eyeshadow in the shade Very Rose casts a rosy pink haze over Hathaway’s cheekbones, melting into the moonlight highlighter for a candlelit feel. Finally, the makeup artist filled in her brows, layered on some mascara, and topped the entire look off with a coat of the Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in 100R to give her lips that captivating yet subtle shimmer. Hathaway’s glam rounded out with a voluminous, natural-feeling blowout. Despite the high-profile event, her casual charm made it all look easy — especially the way she was gliding around the cobblestone streets in those heels.