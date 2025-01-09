In true award season fashion, the 82nd Golden Globes on Jan. 5 was once again a star-studded soirée — thanks to appearances from Zendaya, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone, and more. But one notable face was missing from the Beverly Hilton Hotel: Anne Hathaway. In fact, she hasn’t attended the Globes since 2019. But on Jan. 8, the fashion muse made up for her absence at a Bulgari bash in Shanghai. The brand ambassador stunned in a gold Globes-ready gown from Oscar de la Renta at the opening ceremony of the Italian jeweler’s newest exhibition.

In accordance with the Chinese New Year, Jan. 29 marks the start of the Year of the Snake, which inspired the Bulgari Infinity Serpents Exhibition. The animal has been Bulgari’s signature emblem since the late 1940s. So, to no surprise, every A-list attendee at the Wednesday evening affair was frosted in magnificent Serpenti jewelry. Alongside fellow brand ambassador Crystal Liu Yifei, Hathaway celebrated the display in black-tie attire that would’ve easily fit in at the Globes. The Oscar winner posed inside a hall of mirrors, which showcased every angle of her Oscar de la Renta gown. Direct from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the tea-length dress was constructed exclusively of silk in a reflective yellow gold hue. Just like the original runway look, both the bodice and the A-line skirt appeared to be structurally sound. From there, Hathaway continued the gold theme with a peep-toe croc-embossed Christian Louboutin pumps. A shimmery top-handle purse carried all her essentials for the night.

And now, a moment for Hathaway’s Bulgari bling. First, she chose a double Serpenti necklace from the 2024 Aeterna High Jewelry Collection, adorned with calibrated cut rubies and diamonds. Then, The Devil Wears Prada star wore another snake-inspired selection: 18k white gold earrings with emerald green eyes, which retail for $60,000. She completed her elevated ensemble with a matching diamond and emerald-embellished ring from Bulgari, of course.

Since Hathaway isn’t nominated for any awards this season, she’ll likely skip the upcoming SAG Awards and the Oscars. However, this gold gown will certainly tide fashion enthusiasts over until her next red carpet walk.