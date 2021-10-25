Angelina Jolie’s Glamorous Dress Was Crafted From Recycled Material

For over a year, the only style moments Angelina Jolie gave her fans came from the actor’s off-duty outfits. (Of course, for the luxury enthusiast, a trip to the grocery store still entailed designer pieces and a degree of elegance.) But now, at long last, Jolie has made her return to the red carpet — praise be to the fashion gods! Her recent looks were all exquisite, anti-casual showings of opulence. Case in point: the silver chainmail dress Jolie wore while attending the Rome Film Festival premiere of the Eternals. The actor stars in Marvel’s latest action flick as a warrior named Thena, so her armor-inspired gown felt as if she was still in character as the battle-ready superhero.

Her dress — a sleeveless number custom-made by Versace that cinched at the bust and waist — was constructed out of a metal mesh. It perfectly molded to Jolie’s figure as if she, herself, was cast in the lustrous metal. She added additional touches of silver via a pair of Vhernier drop earrings. Per British Vogue, Jolie’s gown was made of upcycled chainmail sourced from Versace’s archives.

Sustainable fashion is a theme for Jolie and her family as of late. At the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals, her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt wore one of her mom’s dresses from the 86th Academy Awards. The shimmery Elie Saab Haute Couture number was largely left untouched, save for slight tweaks to ensure a proper fit on the teenager.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Here's a brief rundown on Versace’s signature metal mesh. Gianni Versace first introduced the material back in the 1980s through a series of draped dresses, and it has since become the fashion house’s trademark. The brand continues to unveil fresh iterations with this material like with Jolie’s red carpet number or when Dua Lipa walked down the Spring/Summer 2022 runway in a hot pink, chainmail two-piece.

Jolie previously wore an inky black chainmail gown by the Italian brand to the 2019 premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, so Versace’s metal mesh is clearly a common red carpet practice for the star. However, social events of such A-lister caliber are not a prerequisite to wearing this look. Below, you’ll find a few metal link options — including a gilded Versace mini dress made in gold — that can be worn to a fancy birthday party or even just out to drinks with your pals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.