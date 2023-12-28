After years of keeping her children far from the spotlight, apart from occasional family visits to her film premieres, Angelina Jolie now brings them along on practically all her A-list adventures. This year alone, they’ve accompanied her to business meetings, visits to the White House, and even movie sets (her son Pax acted as her assistant on the set of her upcoming Maria Callas biopic). They’ve also no doubt been heavily involved in developing her new fashion label, Atelier Jolie. Most recently, just a few weeks before the brand's collaboration with Chloé drops in January 2024, Jolie and Zahara wore similar all-black outfits as they were spotted leaving the actor’s flagship store in New York. Another mother-daughter moment for the look books.

On the evening of Dec. 27, after what could’ve been just a casual shopping spree or a meeting to discuss the upcoming collection, the duo was snapped by the paparazzi exiting the 57 Great Jones Street location. In true Jolie fashion, the brand founder opted for an assortment of chic noir numbers for the off-duty outing. Given the surprisingly warm temps in the Big Apple on Wednesday, she wasn’t as bundled-up as you’d expect she’d be this time of year.

The Academy Award winner started off her ensemble with a sleek wool-blend long coat, which she layered over what appears to be a cozy knit sweater. Then, she chose wide-leg trousers and pointy ankle boots which peered underneath the hem of her bottoms (both in black). On the accessories front, Jolie popped on her go-to square sunglasses that matched her designer carry-all of the evening — an oversized quilted bag from Saint Laurent in — you guessed it — black. Zahara also chose a variety of understated black pieces, including a puffer jacket from The North Face, similar trousers to her mom, and her trademark Converse sneakers that she hardly goes anywhere without. Pax tagged along as well for the evening out, dressed in a plaid button-down and distressed jeans.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

This is the first time Jolie has publicly visited her NoHo store since purchasing the art-world landmark back in August (the space was once owned by Andy Warhol). However, seeing that the Chloé x Atelier Jolie collab is reportedly scheduled to release any day now, it’s likely she’ll be photographed around the neighborhood more frequently in the new year. On another note, specific details about the designs, release date, and future drops are still TBA, so stay tuned to TZR for more information in the coming weeks. In the meantime, channel Jolie’s latest luxe look with the curated edit of styles below.