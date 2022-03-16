And just like that... Samantha Jones is back. Though, it’s neither for a Sex and the City co-star reunion nor an appearance on HBO’s reboot of the former hit series. Rather, Kim Cattrall stars in Farfetch’s campaign called “#YourChoiceYourFarfetch.” (If you recall, the actor played the character of Samantha for six seasons and in two feature films following the SATC series finale in 2004). Farfetch’s new ads also front fellow actor and Y2K pinup Josh Hartnett as well as musicians Steve Lacy and María Isabel.

Following Farfetch’s “The Art of Choice” project with Magnum Photos in September 2021, this new campaign takes inspiration from the suggestive mood board culture that blends fashion, history, and popular culture, with each star channeling their own favorite reference from the early aughts. In the images, Cattrall expresses an ultra fab persona via tailored pieces like a butter-yellow silk trench coat and a pink and blue houndstooth jacket. Her accessories — multiple Prada handbags and pastel pink satin mules — are stunning, too. One might say that the pieces are an accurate interpretation of what Samantha would wear in her 60s (had she appeared in the reboot last year.)

Cattrall was chosen to star in the ads because she’s one of the most referenced fashion icons of today, no doubt from her beloved role on SATC. “We really wanted to create a campaign that ultimately communicates to consumers that there are no expectations when it comes to their self-expression through fashion,” Holli Rogers, chief brand officer at Farfetch, said in a press statement. “Our protagonists in the #YourChoiceYourFarfetch campaign represent fashion lovers across a range of ages and style references, choosing the pieces that make them feel more confident and empowered.”

Below, shop key styles from the campaign that are Samantha-approved. For the full edit, head to Farfetch.

