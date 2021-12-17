(TV)

Episode 3 Of ‘And Just Like That...’ Delivered So Many Unforgettable Fashion Moments

See the best looks, ahead.

By Marina Liao
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Sarah Jessica in pink outfit in 'And Just Like That...'
Carrie and Miranda attend the will reading dressed to impress. The star of the show here was Carrie’s Celine Melody Mary Jane pumps.Gotham/GC Images
Much to internet speculation, the printed dress Carrie wore in episode 3 was not from Forever 21. According to the show’s costume designer Danny Santiago, it was actually a vintage find that cost “$5 or $6 at a thrift shop.”MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

