Episode 3 Of ‘And Just Like That...’ Delivered So Many Unforgettable Fashion Moments
See the best looks, ahead.
By
Marina Liao
1 hour ago
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Carrie and Miranda attend the will reading dressed to impress. The star of the show here was Carrie’s Celine Melody Mary Jane pumps.
Gotham/GC Images
Much to internet speculation, the printed dress Carrie wore in episode 3 was
not
from Forever 21. According to the show’s costume designer
Danny Santiago
, it was actually a vintage find that cost “$5 or $6 at a thrift shop.”
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.