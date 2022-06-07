Whether they’re jetting off for a quick photo-op or going on a romantic getaway, stars are masters at curating airport-appropriate outfits that contain a delicate balance between comfort and sophistication. For celebrities who prefer a laid-back look, they typically opt for a matching sweatsuit combo or a workout set on travel days. On the other hand, loose-fitting frocks and comfortable denim are go-to’s for celebs who prefer more elevated ensembles. Take Amal Clooney’s pink dress at the airport on June 6 as a prime example of the latter. She wore the bright number while landing in the South of France and confirmed that you don’t have to compromise fashion for the sake of comfort — you can have both.

For the overseas trip, Clooney opted for a chic one-shoulder maxi dress and the entire look made a serious entrance as she stepped off the private plane. While the maker of her gorgeous garment is unclear, brands such as TWP, Natalie Martin, and STAUD have similar offerings in the bold hue that will get you photo-op ready, even after a long day of traveling. (You can shop similar frocks further ahead.) The lawyer gave her hot pink maxi dress an extra polished element by creating a cinch at the waist with a tan belt. Clooney then color-coordinated her other accessories to it by wearing brown slides and toting a shoulder bag of similar hue. She polished off the ensemble with her go-to oversized sunglasses.

Clooney arrives to the South of France. BACKGRID

Clooney wasn’t traveling alone for the occasion, though. She and her husband George arrived in Europe alongside longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. (George and Rande founded the popular tequila brand Casamigos together). Unlike Clooney who wore a dress, Crawford opted for a breezy cream-colored top and khaki pants for the overseas flight. She also brought along her summer hat, which will add a chic element to all of her vacation ensembles.

Crawford & George arrive in the South of France. BACKGRID

If you typically reach for sweats or leggings while heading to the airport, give your travel outfit a stylish refresh by taking a page out of Clooney’s book. Instead of going with athleisure separates, slip into a billowing maxi dress that will allow you to remain comfortable while looking polished. Ahead, shop Clooney-inspired pink frocks for your next travel day — they’re guaranteed to help you touchdown in style.