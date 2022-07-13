Amal Clooney, an expert in effortless dressing, just proved once again that she understands the fashion assignment and isn’t afraid to experiment within the bounds of her signature style. So far this summer, Clooney’s love for graphic print dresses is noticeably apparent — at least for her fans who keep up with her street style. The fun choice signifies a break from her usual, more minimalist approach to getting dressed but toed the line between easygoing and elegant.

This week, for a low-key family outing with her husband, actor George Clooney, and their family, the human rights lawyer wore a shift mini dress with an all-over Valentino print that included shades of red and cream. (They’re all on vacation in Lake Como, Italy.) She accessorized with seasonal-appropriate stylings — a matching cream Valentino Garavani bag, an oversized straw hat, and cream-colored wedge heels. (Meanwhile, George coordinated his blue-tinted shades with a blue polo shirt and neutral chinos.) Her outfit was fun and feminine as the couple boarded a boat with their two children, Alexander and Ella (not pictured below). The shift dress was classic, albeit an older style that’s no longer available to shop. The style is also shaping up to be something of a go-to outfit formula for her off-duty looks.

In June, Clooney wore a similar silhouette in pink and neon green while visiting the French Riviera. However, the pattern wasn’t the only thing that was eye-catching on that dress. The frock included side cutouts and a playful bow tied on the back. She similarly finished the look with sunglasses, an oversized hat, and wedge sandals.

Of course, an integral part of preparing for a vacation is curating all of your ensembles, and one-and-done printed dresses make the process easy. You can replicate Clooney’s daytime outfit by shopping similar graphic printed dresses, below. Style them as she did with neutral heels and accessories or dress them down with flat sandals and a woven basket bag for a different look.

