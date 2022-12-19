Adele’s Las Vegas residency is well underway, but apparently, she’s just getting started when it comes to killer on-stage looks. Aside from showcasing her undeniable talent, the “Weekends with Adele” concert series has served as yet another opportunity for the star to display her classic sense of style. For each of the first five shows, Adele has stunned in a variety of black gowns accompanied by Old Hollywood beauty looks featuring some modern touches and twists. At her most recent performance, Adele’s braided bun and ‘60s-inspired glam was a departure from her usual voluminous styles — and that’s precisely why the look deserves a standing ovation.

The singer has stuck to a signature aesthetic since she burst onto the music scene nearly 15 years ago, but somehow it never ever gets old. Her elegant black clothing and cat-eye makeup are not just representative of her soulful sound, but have become pillars of her look — a trademark that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. When she took the stage in Vegas this past weekend, Adele appeared in a custom off-the-shoulder black velvet gown designed by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. But this wasn’t just any old LBD — it featured voluminous circle sleeves in black tulle with sequin polka dot embroidery and Swarovski crystals. Her glam elevated the dress even further, resulting in an utterly show-stopping look.

Hairstylist Sami Knight gave the star a super-sleek, center-parted bun, a la the “snatched” hair trend recently popularized by supermodels like Bella Hadid. Instead of a usual twist, though, Knight created a large braid and secured it in a circular shape. Knight has been working with Adele throughout her residency and for the first few nights, styled her blonde hair into the singer’s usual voluminous blowouts as well as a gorgeous half-up style, so the sleek braided bun was a refreshing change of pace.

As for the rest of her look, the singer’s makeup artist Anthony Nguyen was inspired by retro trends. Along with her go-to contoured bronze and nude lipstick, Nguyen created a ‘60s eye look with a baby cat-eye and liner along her crease. Her bold, fluffy eyebrows and voluminous lashes completed the ultra-glam moment. Though she’s been rocking black nails since the summer, Adele’s black manicure (courtesy of Kimmie Kyees) still packed a punch, complementing the simple yet timelessly elegant look.

Seeing as Adele’s residency runs until March of 2023, there is surely a slew of incredible stage looks in store — meaning your supply of winter beauty inspo will never run dry.