There are two kinds of pop girls: The ones who tend to stick to a signature hair color — like Cher or Britney — and the follicular chameleons, à la Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish. Not only is Addison Rae firmly in the latter camp, but I’d argue she is our current best example of it. While plenty of performers go between, say, blonde and black or platinum and honey, the “Diet Pepsi” singer will try anything twice; she’s dabbled in hot pink, chocolate brown, and platinum, to name a few. And now, after a summer spent indulging in shades of copper and strawberry brunette, Rae has returned to one of her go-tos: blonde.

The change came courtesy of celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez, who shared pics and vids of the transformation on Instagram. Using Epres Beauty and Paul Mitchell Professional products, Rez lifted and softened Rae’s dimensional auburn before glossing and toning the star to a vibrant, multi-tonal shade of blonde, with a mix of platinum and buttery beige highlights. The flaxen hue was further brought to life by a chic, razored haircut by stylist Adam Campbell, featuring long, face-framing bangs and minimal layering.

Rae’s new color fits right into the “blinged-out blondes” trend of summer 2026. As hairstylists noted earlier this year, high-shine, multidimensional blondes that could be described with luxurious terms like “pearl” and “cashmere” are having a moment.

Insofar as Rae, ever the chameleon, could even be said to have a favorite hair color, a compelling argument could be made for blonde. While she spent spring/summer 2026 dabbling in shades of red, she did spend the bulk of last year — and the beginning of this one — going for the gold.