Addison Rae is a uniquely modern phenomenon. While in many ways hers is a classic Hollywood story — small-town girl achieves big-time success thanks to a mix of charisma, ambition, and talent — how she got there could only be achieved in the 21st century: Via a then up-and-coming social media app called TikTok, where she rapidly amassed more than a million followers. Over the last few years, Rae has parlayed that internet fame into a music career. And for the pop ingenue’s debut Coachella performance, nail artist Kim Truong tapped into that energy with a thoroughly modern mani.

For Rae’s Saturday set on the Coachella Stage, Truong created a stark white manicure with clear half moons at the base. “The inspiration centered around the half-moon shape — it feels clean, intentional, and a little unexpected,” Truong tells TZR. “We wanted something minimal but still impactful, and the contrast of the crisp white against the natural nail gives it that modern, graphic edge.”

To create the nails, Truong used a selection of products from Olive & June, including the brand’s Gel Base Coat (“Prep is key for a smooth, streak-free application of color, especially white,” she says), Gel Color in HD, a crisp, opaque white, and Gel Top Coat. “To perfect the shape, I used a Clean-Up Brush dipped in the Polish Remover Pot to refine the arch near the lunula, creating that clean half-moon effect.” And for anyone looking to DIY the look, that last point is crucial: “Map out the half-moon shape using the polish brush first, then take your time refining the curve,” Truong advises.

The resulting set provided a strong visual pop against Rae’s costumes, which included a red leather bikini and a corseted tutu dress paired with a boa made of cash. Against those bold ensembles, the manicure “still feels effortless and doesn’t compete with her overall look,” says Truong.

(+) Courtesy of Olive & June (+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images INFO 1/2

That cohesion can exist thanks to Rae’s creative openness. “She has a strong sense of her style, but she also trusts the process, which makes it easy to build looks together,” says Truong. “It’s always about finding that balance between what feels true to her and what elevates the moment.”