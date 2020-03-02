(Celebrity)

Over-40 Celebrities Swear By This Complexion-Perfecting Foundation

It’s already got VB’s approval.

If the body positivity movement has one message for people over 40, it's to stop agonizing over perfectly natural things like dark marks, fine lines, and wrinkles and make peace with the beauty of mature skin. The experts agree: When it comes to foundation, women over 40 should worry less about covering up supposed “flaws” and focus instead about choosing products that will keep their skin radiant and healthy. The best makeup products for mature skin, though, can handle both tasks beautifully. These celebrity-approved foundations for women over 40 all manage to strike an ideal balance between confidence-boosting coverage and skin-friendly ingredients.

“You want to work with products that are lightweight and don't dry out the skin,” Scott Barnes, Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist, previously told TZR. When it comes to foundation for those over 40, he emphasized that less is more. Piling on products in an effort to hide something is perhaps the biggest mistake someone can make regardless of age, he shares. Instead, drink lots of water — the recommended two liters per day, then more — for a healthy complexion, and apply foundation only to the areas of the face that may need it rather than all over.

Think of your makeup as skin care: Choosing products that hydrate and provide ample UV ray protection is key. To make the hunt easier, explore the very best celeb-approved foundations for skin over 40 just ahead.

1

Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation

Michelle Yeoh’s impossibly luminous complexion was the talk of award show season, second only to praises for her on-screen performance. While Yeoh’s skin care routine is practically legendary at this point, makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani further perfected it on Oscars night with a a light, tone-evening application of Dior Forever Skin Foundation.

2

Chanel Sublimage Le Teint

3

La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation

Victoria Beckham mastered the art of the designer makeup line on her own, but she’s still loyal to a few outside-brand favorites, too. She told Into The Gloss that while her full-coverage go-to is by Burberry (and sadly no longer available in the U.S.), she loves the La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation in shade Honey for a softer look.

4

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

5

L’Oréal Paris Radiant Serum Foundation

6

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation

Makeup artists continue to recommend this gel-serum foundation for over-40 skin because it's packed with hydrating ingredients like rosemary leaf extract and aloe. Jane Fonda's makeup artist confirmed in an interview with New Beauty that the 83-year-old uses it, too.

7

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation

This breathable, hydrating foundation blends into skin wonderfully, leaving you with a smooth and dewy finish. Makeup artist Quinn Murphy uses it constantly on her over-40 clients, including Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara, and Naomi Watts.

8

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation

Heavy formulas settle easily into fine lines and wrinkles. For more coverage, the key is to layer lightweight foundations, like this ever-popular one by Charlotte Tilbury. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg uses it on clients Christina Applegate, Chelsea Handler, and Lauren Graham.

9

L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

10

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation

Formulated with glycerin to double up on the hydration power, Pat McGrath’s mature skin-friendly Skin Fetish foundation was perfected through years of backstage and red carpet trials.

Moisture is key to keeping skin looking smooth and free of fine lines. That's why a self-setting formula that requires no drying powders (like this pick) is one of the best foundations for women over 40, including celebrity fans like Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, and Jennifer Coolidge.

