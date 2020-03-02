If the body positivity movement has one message for people over 40, it's to stop agonizing over perfectly natural things like dark marks, fine lines, and wrinkles and make peace with the beauty of mature skin. The experts agree: When it comes to foundation, women over 40 should worry less about covering up supposed “flaws” and focus instead about choosing products that will keep their skin radiant and healthy. The best makeup products for mature skin, though, can handle both tasks beautifully. These celebrity-approved foundations for women over 40 all manage to strike an ideal balance between confidence-boosting coverage and skin-friendly ingredients.

“You want to work with products that are lightweight and don't dry out the skin,” Scott Barnes, Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist, previously told TZR. When it comes to foundation for those over 40, he emphasized that less is more. Piling on products in an effort to hide something is perhaps the biggest mistake someone can make regardless of age, he shares. Instead, drink lots of water — the recommended two liters per day, then more — for a healthy complexion, and apply foundation only to the areas of the face that may need it rather than all over.

Think of your makeup as skin care: Choosing products that hydrate and provide ample UV ray protection is key. To make the hunt easier, explore the very best celeb-approved foundations for skin over 40 just ahead.

1 Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation Dior Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation SPF 15 $44 See On Sephora Michelle Yeoh’s impossibly luminous complexion was the talk of award show season, second only to praises for her on-screen performance. While Yeoh’s skin care routine is practically legendary at this point, makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani further perfected it on Oscars night with a a light, tone-evening application of Dior Forever Skin Foundation.

3 La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 $140 Lightweight yet buildable coverage and mild UV protection make La Mer’s signature foundation a favorite of over-40 celebrities like Victoria Beckham. See On Sephora Victoria Beckham mastered the art of the designer makeup line on her own, but she’s still loyal to a few outside-brand favorites, too. She told Into The Gloss that while her full-coverage go-to is by Burberry (and sadly no longer available in the U.S.), she loves the La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation in shade Honey for a softer look.

6 Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation $89 Chantecaille’s Future Skin routinely makes headlines for its second-skin finish and feels-like-nothing weight and texture. See on Chantecaille Makeup artists continue to recommend this gel-serum foundation for over-40 skin because it's packed with hydrating ingredients like rosemary leaf extract and aloe. Jane Fonda's makeup artist confirmed in an interview with New Beauty that the 83-year-old uses it, too.

8 Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation $49 The beauty of this Charlotte Tilbury foundation is in its buildability. One layer is light, hydrating, and subtly smoothing, but layer more on for a flawless finish that doesn’t sacrifice comfort or weartime. See on Charlotte Tilbury Heavy formulas settle easily into fine lines and wrinkles. For more coverage, the key is to layer lightweight foundations, like this ever-popular one by Charlotte Tilbury. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg uses it on clients Christina Applegate, Chelsea Handler, and Lauren Graham.