Right smack in the middle of London Fashion Week, the British Academy Film Awards always manage to nearly outshine the runways — even if for just one night. This year’s BAFTA after-party scene added to the main event’s impact, with stars arriving to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's nightclub in London in their finest — and shiniest.

Truly, it seems everyone jumped on the gilded trend for the evening. A-list attendees from Kaia Gerber and Charithra Chandran to Alexa Chung opted for gold ensembles to truly embrace the party vibes. Gerber, in a bid for best-dressed, stood out in a fringed, pom pom-like mini-dress from Celine, while Chandran embraced a metallic skirt set from Miu Miu, and Chung wore a sheer, veiled dress from Bode.

Structured silhouettes were also on the menu for the night, as evidenced by Rosamund Pike, in a gauzy, sheer Jean Paul Gaultier set, and Alison Oliver, who wore a tomato-red midi gown with a Basque waist by Loewe.

Luckily, we’re just getting started on the crème de la crème of style moments from the star-studded BAFTA after-party. Ahead, see the best looks from the night.

Rosamund Pike

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Saltburn actor wore a sheer gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture show.

Kaia Gerber

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gerber opted for a gold mini-dress from Celine’s Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Emily Blunt

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In lieu of a gown, Blunt went for a two-piece skirted look from Moschino’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Alison Oliver

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Oliver’s red structured gown from Loewe was a standout.

Sheila Atim

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Atim wore an asymmetrical pink gown by Versace.

Claire Foy

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Foy opted for an off-the-shoulder dress from Giambattista Valli’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Charithra Chandran

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The actor shined in a gold set by Miu Miu.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy arrived in a set from Fendi.

Dua Lipa

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lipa wore a cheer Valentino gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Alexa Chung

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Chung layered her sheer gold Bode dress over sheer black tights and pumps.

Cara Delevingne

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The actor and model went for a plunging midi-dress by Stella McCartney.

Poppy Delevingne

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Delevingne went for a risqué set from Davis Koma.