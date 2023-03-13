The beauty looks on award show red carpets are always heavily influenced by the glamour of Old Hollywood: there’s always plenty of red lips, sleek twisted updos, and glimmering hair accessories. However, you can also count on a handful of celebrities to look to more recent decades for inspiration. Take Nicole Kidman at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. In lieu of one of her signature chignons and cherry red lipstick, the Academy Award Winner looked to the early 2000s as reference material for her hairstyle at the 2023 Oscars.

In sea of updos, Kidman’s blowout styled in loose bends by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel stood out on the red carpet. “I was really inspired by Nicole’s natural beauty. I loved the sleekness of the dress and I wanted to go with something that felt extremely unfussy yet French effortless school girl,” Abergel exclusively tells TZR. “I was also inspired by images of early 2000s supermodels where hair was air-dried and healthy.”

A healthy supermodel blowout starts with a solid foundation. Abergel prepped Kidman’s damp hair by appling Virtue’s Volumizing Primer all over the roots and rough drying it before using T3’s Airluxe Dryer to blow-dry her hair. While drying the hair, he ran a cocktail of Virtue’s Unfrizz Cream and Healing Oil through her stands, while using the T3 Volume 2.5 Round Brush to add body to the blowout.

Abergel styling Kidman’s hair. Courtesy of Adir Abergel

Once Kidman’s hair was fully dry, Abergel used the 1.5 inch curling iron from T3’s Wave Trio to add a subtle wave to her hairline pieces to “frame the face and cheekbones.” To further enhance the effortless waves, Abergel then “twisted random sections of hair and created a pin curl in the palm of my hand, and heated them using the Diffuser attachment on my AirLuxe Dryer. I let each cool down in my hand and this created the ultimate organic twist.”

Abergel’s trusty T3 blow dryer. Courtesy of Adir Abergel

As final finishing touches, Abergel misted Kidman’s hair with hair spray and diffused it using the Lock-In Cool Shot feature on the AirLuxe Dryer. This final step helped lock in the barely-there waves for the night.

And Kidman’s makeup was just as effortlessly glam as her wavy blowout. Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan complemented the hairstyle with a soft smoky eye and sheer rosy lip, care of Sisley Paris products. The key picks include a trio of Les Phyto-Ombres Eyeshadows (Silky Rose, Mat Taupe, and Mat Cocoa), Phyto-Khol Waterproof Eyeliner in Matte Tonka, Phyto-Lip Twist in Nude, and Phyto-Rouge Shine in Sheer Blossom.