Michelle Yeoh Delivered Fashion Excellence In This Couture Look At Palm Springs

You can always count on Michelle Yeoh to make a statement with her outfit on the red carpet. Her style file is filled with remarkable fashion moments, like when she wore a minty-green gown at the 2022 Met Gala or when she rocked a lace and leather outfit to the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The actor’s latest look though, might very well be her most memorable one to date. In fact, Yeoh’s dress at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards was the sartorial highlight of the event. She wore a stunning haute couture number from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

The actor’s designer piece featured a lavishly embroidered long-sleeve top with dramatic shoulder pads and an artfully sculpted baby blue skirt. The two pieces were connected to each other via a black, figure-hugging bodice. The star kept the rest of her outfit simple and teamed her elaborate couture creation with a pair of black platform heels and black tights from Wolford.

Yeoh’s look, designed by Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, made its runway debut back in July 2022, during Haute Couture Week. On the catwalk, the ensemble was also styled with black shoes and black semi-sheer tights. That said, the runway model wore an assortment of statement accessories like a black choker and a set of massive gold earrings, which Yeoh opted out of wearing in Palm Springs.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

It’s worth noting that Yeoh wasn’t the only A-lister to attend the awards ceremony. Actor Viola Davis also flaunted her vibrant blue and red maxi dress from Tory Burch on the same red carpet, while Cate Blanchett arrived at the venue in a black vintage jumpsuit from Armani Privé’s Fall 2009 couture line.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Yeoh’s couture dress is not available for purchase. However, if you feel inspired by the actor’s outfit, you can put together a similar outfit with pieces in the edit, ahead.