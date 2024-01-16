The 2023 Emmys After-Party Looks You Don’t Want To Miss

The red carpet is empty, the shiny gold trophies have been handed out, and the champagne is all finished. Yes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have come and gone. But though the Hollywood crowd exited Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater once the three-hour-long show concluded around 11 p.m., the night, of course, didn’t end there. A-listers continued to celebrate the long-awaited evening at the 2023 Emmy Awards after-parties, arriving in looks that were just as swoon-worthy as those seen at the main event — yes, really.

The post-ceremony affairs were crawling with television’s most sought-after stars. Take, for instance, Euphoria actor Storm Reid, who attended HBO's gathering at San Vicente Bungalows. The Hollywood darling turned heads in Maticevski’s strapless black dress adorned with a dramatic lime green side drape. Likewise, some Succession cast members, including J. Smith-Cameron and Justine Lupe, hit the event to toast their big win (the fan-favorite show took home the prize for the best drama series). Cameron made quite the entrance in a sultry black cutout gown, while Lupe stunned in an eye-catching orange number. AppleTV+’s party at Mother Wolf, too, drew in plenty of stars — from Aja Naomi King, Hannah Waddingham, to Britt Lower (more on their outfit choices in a minute).

Ready to feast your eyes on the best 2023 Emmys after-party fashion moments? Keep scrolling ahead.

Natasha Lyonne

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Always one to experiment with glamorous silhouettes, Lyonne made an appearance at the HBO event in a dazzling silver sequin gown.

Beatrice Grannò

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The White Lotus star changed out of her Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023 Couture dress and into a see-through lace number from Alessandro Vigilante.

Justine Lupe

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lupe posed for photos in a skin-baring black gown.

Aja Naomi King

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Though King opted out of the actual show, she made waves at the Apple TV+ get-together in a sleek, strapless black gown.

J. Smith-Cameron

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The Succession actor clearly has a penchant for bold, in-your-face colors, as she traded her turquoise Christian Siriano red carpet look for a vivid orange number.

Storm Reid

Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Reid wowed in the aforementioned LBD, which she paired with black pumps and jewelry from Tabayer.

Jessica Williams

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment

Williams turned up in a frilly white number and punchy purple heels.

Charlotte Lawrence

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Lawrence also got the black gown memo. For the AppleTV+ event, the singer brought her fashion A-game in a sexy cutout gown.

Hannah Waddingham

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment

The Ted Lasso actor’s one-shoulder sequin gown felt like a stark contrast to the minty green custom Marchesa look she donned at the ceremony.

Britt Lower

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lower was the belle of the ball in a flowy, floor-sweeping white gown.

Quinta Brunson

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

Brunson went the casual route for Lalo Tequila's after-party, which was held at a private residence in West Hollywood. The Abbott Elementary star teamed a white blazer and checkered pants for the after-hours gathering.

Joy Sunday

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Attending the Netflix fete at Ristorante Per L’Ora, Sunday swapped her white two-piece Safiyaa look for a form-fitting black mini dress.

Lizzy Caplan

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Donning a Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 dress, Lizzy Caplan took to The Walt Disney Company’s after-party at Otium.

Skai Jackson

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jackson looked as gorgeous as ever in a feathery Ivan Young mini dress.

Heidi Klum

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Posing for pictures at the Walt Disney Company affair, the model opted for a bright blue Tony Ward Fall/Winter 2023 Couture gown and matching earrings.