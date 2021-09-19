At award shows, a red carpet outfit isn’t fully complete without jewelry. For certain celebrities, this means piling on the dazzling diamond rings and bracelets, while for others, it simply means wearing one big statement piece, which is usually worth more than one can fathom. (Remember Lady Gaga’s $30 million necklace at the 2019 Oscars?) It seems like the stars at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were keen on sticking to the “more is more” theme when it came to their accessories. The best 2021 Emmys jewelry ranged from a dramatic ear cuff moment (as seen on Billy Porter) to an eye-catching estate necklace on Kathryn Hahn.

Celebrities, with the help of their stylists, always choose jewelry pieces that complement the gown or pantsuit (or otherwise), instead of overpowering it. Take Hahn, who was one of the first celebrity arrivals, and her necklace, which added a pop of color to her black jumpsuit. Or, Rita Wilson who layered multiple necklaces together. Before too much is revealed, scroll ahead to see every single luxurious bauble that popped up on the Emmys red carpet.

By the end of the night, you’ll want to upgrade your own jewelry collection, inspired by what celebrities wore. Don’t forget to bookmark this post, as more jewelry looks will be added as more stars arrive.

Mj Rodriguez

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rodriguez wore over 71 carats of Bvlgari diamonds on the red carpet. The Pose actor paired a brilliant platinum and diamond high jewelry necklace with two rings and diamond stud earrings.

Cynthia Erivo

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Erivo went all out with her jewelry at the Emmys. She wore an intricate choker necklace, earrings, and a big, bold ring with her Louis Vuitton dress.

Yara Shahidi

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Shahidi chose a statement necklace and earrings from Cartier with subtle hints of green in them to complement the color of her Dior Haute Couture dress.

Kathryn Hahn

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hahn wore jewelry from New York City-based designer and estate jeweler Briony Raymond to the Emmys. Her estate necklace features 44 carats of emeralds and 43 carats of diamonds. She’s also wearing diamond and emerald rings from the designer’s collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones went for classic Lorraine Schwartz jewelry (a celebrity favorite) to style with her strapless red dress.

Samira Wiley

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Styled by Sam Saboura, the nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (The Handmaid’s Tale) wore the Veto Open Hoop Earrings from Lark & Berry London's collection using only cultured diamonds.

Billy Porter

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Porter showed off a dramatic ear cuff moment at the Emmys.

Elizabeth Olsen

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Olsen skipped wearing a necklace to let her Chopard earrings shine alone on the red carpet. The earrings featured 68.77 carats of diamonds set in titanium from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. She also wore several rings from the luxury jewelry label.

Beanie Feldstein

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Feldstein wore jewelry from New York City-based jewelers Melissa Kaye and Briony Raymond to the Emmys. Her baguette fringe earrings featured four carats of natural fancy pink diamonds and two carats of colorless white diamonds from Briony Raymond.

Ariel Dumas

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dumas proved you should never be afraid of wearing multiple colors together. Her blue floral motif earrings coordinated with her clutch.

Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cuoco kept her jewelry classic and minimalist. She wore De Beers Jewellers earrings, bracelet, and rings.

Issa Rae

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rae wore a pair of delicate wispy earrings with her Aliétte gown at the Emmys.

Rita Wilson

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Wilson opted for multiple layered necklaces in silver at the Emmys. She styled them with an all-black outfit.

Cecily Strong

Rich Fury/Getty Images

A pair of sparkling diamond earrings instantly dressed up Strong’s long-sleeve black dress. She also wore The Gloria Ring by Zarianas.

Nicole Byer

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The comedian and actor styled her custom Christian Siriano dress with a pair of tear drop-shaped diamond earrings.

