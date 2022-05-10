Menu
Hilary Duff Bares It All In A ‘No Makeup’ Magazine Cover
Catherine Santino
Women’s Health
cover, Hilary Duff got vulnerable in more ways than one. Not only did she pose nude for the shoot, but she also opened up about her body confidence journey. To top everything off, Hilary Duff’s no-makeup makeup look (and all-over body glow) made this a moment of pure beauty.
“I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!” Duff said on Instagram when sharing the cover. She admitted that she had “the best time” and also shouted out her makeup artist,
Kelsey Deenihan
, for her no-makeup makeup look and all-over sheen spray.
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.