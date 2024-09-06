In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen.

Eight hours of my day are spent working from a laptop while the rest of the time my iPhone is glued to my hand, a fifth limb if you will. So in the year 2024 I never expected to get so much use out of a pen. No, I haven’t taken up journaling every morning. This particular writing utensil is technically a makeup product. Yes, I’m talking about Victoria Beckham Beauty’s The Concealer Pen, the designer and beauty brand founder’s first base makeup launch. In lieu of a tube with a doe foot applicator cap, Beckham has created a nostalgic yet modern click pen with a flat brush. Not only is the format convenient for on-the-go touchups, it also ensures you’re using the right amount of product and applying it exactly where you want it.

Packaging aside, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill concealer. Beckham teamed up with skin care brand Augustinus Bader to supercharge it with active ingredients so it doubles as a treatment, specifically one that improves the appearance of dark circles, uneven skin tone, and fine lines. Yes, your makeup is actually improving your complexion as you’re wearing it. This isn’t the first time these two luxury brands have teamed up. All of Beckham’s skin prep products are created in partnership with Bader. However, this is the first color cosmetics formula they’ve concocted together.

As a devote fan of both brands, I immediately had to get my hands on this concealer pen as soon as I heard about it. And thankfully, it has lived up to the hype. Keep reading for my honest review on Victoria Beckham Beauty’s The Concealer Pen.

Fast Facts

Price: $68

Size: 2.4 ml/0.08 oz

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: No makeup-makeup looks; those who love multitasking products

Ingredient Highlights: TFC8 by Augustinus Bader, squalane, acetyl hexapeptide-8, polyglutamic acid

What We Like: Easy, mess-free application; hydrating

What We Don’t Like: Not enough coverage for some dark spots; there could be more shades

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Powered with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8, the regenerative hero ingredient in all of the skin care brand’s products, the clean beauty formula works to reduce under-eye circles and puffiness, and smooth fine lines while you’re wearing it. There’s also squalane, polyglutamic acid, rosa damascena flower water, hydrolyzed rice protein, and peptides to hydrate, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier. And it does all of the above while providing buildable light to medium coverage with a naturally radiant finish. The Concealer Pen is launching with 16 flexible shades that span neutral, warm, and golden undertones.

Like the rest of the brand’s products, it comes in unbelievably chic tortoiseshell packaging. Specifically, a slim tube with the nostalgic click pen applicator and painterly brush, which allows for precise application.

My Typical Makeup Routine

My daily makeup routine is low-key. I gravitate towards products that boast skin care benefits to hydrate my complexion throughout the day, which in turn, keeps my makeup blended seamlessly. Aside from concealer, my current essentials include Westman Atelier’s Face Trace Contour Stick to softly sculpt my cheeks, Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Delicate Mauve, a soft cool-toned pink blush, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s creamy Reflect Highlighter Stick. I fill in and set my brows with Glossier Boy Brow Arch and Refy Brow Sculpt, then apply a few coats of Charlotte Tilbury’s volume-boosting Exagger-Eyes Mascara. I finish this off with a healthy swipe of the uber-hydrating Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour in Épanoui, a pretty mauve pink.

My Experience & Results

This concealer really does go on like a silky eye serum and my jaw literally dropped as I tapped it onto my skin and witnessed it melt in so seamlessly. I used three clicks-worth of product, zeroing in around my nose, chin, and my under eyes, all areas where I either experience redness, discoloration, or blemishes. In lieu of applying it with a brush or a makeup sponge, I tapped the concealer in with my fingertip to blend and buff it for a seamless finish. While I typically use thicker, creamier formulas because I have some stubborn dark spots on my chin and a large broken capillary on the side of my nose that I want to mask, this one did offer decent coverage. I did have to go in with another product to completely cancel out some post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and the aforementioned capillary, but overall, I like the natural, slightly illuminated look this product gave my skin. Especially the way it brightened up my dark circles. It also didn’t smear or smudge throughout the day. As the product marinated with my skin’s natural oils, it actually looks even more natural.

Is Victoria Beckham Beauty’s The Concealer Pen Worth It?

Yes, the $68 price tag of The Concealer Pen would give anyone sticker shock. However, this product is truly like having two in one because of the concentrations of active skin care ingredients in it. Since I’ve only been using it for a few days, I can’t speak to whether or not it’s minimized my dark circles. That said, I like the extra boost it gives my skin between my morning and nighttime routines. As for the coverage, it’s perfect for makeup minimalists like myself. But if you have areas that need a little extra help, you may have to add another layer or double up with another product.