Summer may be rapidly drawing to a close, but there’s still plenty of time for one (or two) more pedicures before you pack up all of your sandals and swap them out for ankle boots. You may not think about the most in-demand nail trends when it comes to your pedicure, but maybe it’s time to reconsider? Your toenails are simply just more real estate to embrace the latest buzzy nail looks. For example, Barbiecore pedicures — yes, the Barbie-inspired aesthetic is applicable to much more than manicures and makeup looks. Bright pinks, purples, and white make for perfect end-of-summer nail looks that’ll carry you well into the fall.

There are also more simple and timeless pedicure looks, of course. You can never go wrong with French tips, neutral pinks, or even a wash of sheer sparkle — all chic options to try for autumn. Chances are, you’re very familiar with the viral Hailey Bieber chrome nails, and you probably won’t be surprised to hear that the look is every bit as chic on your toenails. If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, swirly nail art is still going strong and makes for a playful pedicure design; and, if you’re *really* down for a stand-out look — literally — give the 3D nail art trend a spin.

For all the inspo for your end-of-summer pedicure, keep reading to see the top picks that caught team TZR’s eye this week.

Pink & Purple Marbled Nails

“Just because fall is around the corner doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy bright, summery nail shades. This pink and purple marbled look is so pretty and the perfect way to combat the end-of-summer scaries. Also, it’s giving Barbiecore in the best possible way.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Barely There Ballerina

“I’m not super adventurous when it comes to my pedicures. You’ll always find me in a stark white or baby pink polish and the most I’ll do with toenail art is a French pedicure. Call me boring, but there’s something so satisfying about a clean, simple barely there, baby pink pedicure that will always hit the spot.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR.

Tennis Ball Toes

Ever since Beyoncé’s latest Oscars performance, this neon yellow-green shade has been a favorite. While my manicures are starting to lean into upcoming fall nail trends, I always consider pedicures to be a free space for do-what-you-want fun — and this feel-good color definitely fits the bill. — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Sizzle While You Still Can

“We might only have a few more weeks of hot weather but that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up on sultry reds. Plus, your toes will still be out in open-toed sandals so you might as well make them pop.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Less Was Said

“As summer starts to come to a close (*tear*) I plan to rid my toes of all paint for a nice fall/winter restart. This no-polish look can be done simply by removing your color or with a proper pedicure service and protein treatment. I’ve been loving Olive & June Nail Brightener to get the remains of the unique neons and nail art stains that my summer pedi sported. Trust me, toes can totally look styled with no polish.” — NM

Shimmery Neutrals

“I tend to go more neutral with my pedicure colors during the summer time — I like how a light tan shade makes my legs look longer. A glint of metallic adds an eye-catching twist to this summer pedicure and I feel inspired to swap my cream polish shade for a more shimmery alternative at my next appointment.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Rich Burgundy

“Once fall rolls around, I’m partial to darker, moody pedicure colors, even if I’m not wearing that many sandals anymore. There’s something supremely sexy about a deep maroon or burgundy color on the toes.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Chocolate Brown

“It might not seem like the most attractive option in the bottle but never discount a chocolate brown shade when you’re at your salon appointment. It’s a fashion girlie favorite 100%.” — HB

Baby Blues

“Blue nails are one of my all-time favorite nail color trends and a soft periwinkle or baby blue hue is exactly what I need to transition into cooler temperatures this season.” — HB

Bejeweled

“I like to end each season with a bang, and what better way to say farewell to summer than with a bedazzled pedicure! I love the 3D effect of these nail jewels and how they work with any look under the sun.” — Angela Melero, executive editor