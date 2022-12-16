The most colorful new beauty collection of the year doesn’t exactly come from a long time ago or a galaxy far, far away — it was born just across the pond from the always-brilliant mind of Dame Pat McGrath. Released just ahead of the holiday season and its shimmering, champagne-soaked parties, the Pat McGrath Labs Star Wars collection isn’t just for diehard fans of the classic series. In fact, the 17-piece collaboration might just be a one-stop set for all those sultry New Year’s Eve looks saved to your Pinterest. While not the first Star Wars-themed line from McGrath, sci-fi fans may be interested to hear that this collection is firmly dedicated to the original George Lucas film trilogy, focusing on the dichotomy between light and dark sides of The Force.

With so many dazzling finishes and trendy, of-the-moment shades, there’s something in the new collection for everyone, not just existing Star Wars stans. Four distinct eye shadow palettes filled with matte, shimmer, and glittery finishes in both muted neutrals and stand-out jewel tones can easily toggle from day to night, while metallic liquid lipsticks and glosses are a staple any time of year. The more unexpected products in the line, though, could tempt anyone to leave their cosmetic comfort zone behind.

The line’s four mascaras range vastly in shade, from a classic deep black to hot pink, royal blue, and even an aquamarine. Perfect as a standout pop of color or as just one part of a bold, bright look all-over, each mascara features Pat McGrath Labs’ signature Dark Star formula and brush for sky-high lashes. Rounding out the collection are four special-edition foiled pigments for maximum color and shine for eyes and lips. Indulge in a marquee shade like the violet-toned “Rogue Rebellion” or illuminate lids with a muted color like “Extragalactic Gold.”

Considering the tried-and-true formulas, clever shade names, and general size of the collection, it’s clear this collab numbers among McGrath’s favorites. “I am obsessed, inspired, and forever entranced by the divinity of R2-D2, the notorious noir of Darth Vader, and the gilded glamour of C-3PO,” the legendary artist shares in a press release. “Inspired by some of my favorite Star Wars characters, settings and landscapes, this collection is bound to render you starstruck.”

