Iconic fashion house Valentino has a long history with glamour. Founded in 1960, the red carpet favorite is responsible for some of the most memorable looks of all time (remember Julia Roberts at the 2001 Oscars and Lady Gaga at the 2018 Venice Film Festival?), but with its latest venture, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli is expanding the way the haute couture label allows its wearers to express themselves: The Valentino Beauty makeup collection is coming soon, and it’s a love letter to all the dreamers.

The news of Valentino’s upcoming cosmetics line was announced Wednesday, April 28, and though fans of the brand and its existing Voce Viva fragrance (as well as anyone who loves to experiment with new makeup products) will have to wait until the official launch on May 31 to catch a glimpse of all the shades, packaging, and inevitably gorgeous campaign, a few teasers have been released. For example, the collection is set to include an impressive 40 foundations, 50 lipsticks, and a ton of eye products.

“Beauty is a complexity resolved through love,” Piccioli shared in a statement. “Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity. Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection. For makeup, my vision is Rosso Valentino 22, on a morphing of 16 people.” So what does it all mean? Expect the collection to be experimental, multi-functional, and individualistic.

Assuming Valentino’s couture shows might offer a few hints as to what you can expect, it seems likely that color is a huge component. The Spring 2021 collection (as well as recent custom pieces like Cynthia Erivo’s recent lime green Golden Globes gown or Zendaya’s citron yellow, Cher-inspired dress at the 2021 Oscars) was packed with saturated hues on the runway — including fuchsia, coral, and lemon — and the fashion house’s signature red is always a staple.

Piccioli has also noted the emphasis on inclusion in the new cosmetics line, and if you’ve taken a peek at the beauty looks from recent runways, you may be able to get a preview of how this could impact products and marketing. Models have been exhibiting more gender-free and/or expressionistic hair and makeup, which is reflected in the Spring 2021 show’s minimal makeup with gold glitter and fall’s graphic liner and scarlet lips.

Thankfully there’s just less than a month to wait until the full beauty line is revealed. And although so many factors are currently left to the imagination, there is one thing you can count on: Valentino Beauty’s new makeup collection is bound to be brimming with glamour — however you define it.