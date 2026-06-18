In a way, your manicure could be thought of as the “business” to your pedicure’s “party.” While most folks feel the need to take their outfits, jobs, and general lifestyle into consideration when picking out a manicure, no such limitations are attached to the toes — not only are they less frequently exposed, but honestly, a fun, “does-not-go-with-everything” color just pops beautifully against a strappy pair of heels or wedge thongs. And the pedicure trends of summer 2026 could be described as the life of the party.

This season, along with the summertime classics red and white, the hottest colors include coral (think essie’s Clambake, gone but never forgotten) as well as throwback millennial favorites mint green and purple. Chrome continues its reign as the finish of choice, though this season, it’ll be less metallic, more mermaid-like.

And if you’re not feeling the statement-making shades, you always have the option of a classic French; which, according to Maryna Slynko, a professional nail artist and founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom Studio, will be as trendy as ever. “During the summer season, they feel especially refined,” she says. Plus, with this design, you can always dip your toe into the other trending colors —literally. You can dress it up by “accenting the big toe, adjusting the tone of the tip, or incorporating subtle details,” says Slynko.

Keep reading to learn all about the bright, bold, and beautiful pedicure polishes of summer 2026, straight from the experts.

Milky Whites

“I’m really loving eggshell and shell-inspired finishes right now. When I say eggshell, I mean a soft pastel white with a milky, layered finish — it’s not stark or opaque like White-Out, for those who remember it,” says celebrity nail artist Elle. “Instead, it’s a delicate off-white that looks clean, fresh, and expensive.”

Slynko says this shade is “very versatile and works with any style, both as a standalone color and as a base for nail designs. Many clients choose it for its clean, fresh look and because it pairs beautifully with open-toe shoes and enhances a summer tan.”

If you’re non-dairy (or prefer a warmer undertone), try coconut milk, “a soft, creamy white that feels effortlessly chic and sun-kissed,” per Nails Inc. founder Thea Green. “This shade has a subtle warmth that makes it incredibly flattering on a range of skin tones,” she explains, “while feeling fresh, elevated, and vacation-ready.”

Cherry Red

“Cherry red is just going to be a forever summer pedicure staple,” says celebrity manicurist and OPI global ambassador Natalie Minerva. “It’s so eye-catching, and looks so good in a pair of kitten heels for a balmy night out or sandals for a beach day.”

Green is also a fan of this shade for summer ‘26. The hue “taps into the growing appetite for bold yet timeless beauty choices,” she says. “As fashion embraces more expressive color and a sense of polished glamour, consumers are rediscovering the power of classic red as a statement shade. It’s confident, versatile, and universally flattering, making it the perfect pedicure color.”

Bright Coral

“While cherry reds have been getting all the attention lately, people are rediscovering how fun a bright coral pedicure can be,” says Juli Russell, a nail expert and Sally Beauty ambassador. “It feels bold, confident, and instantly makes your feet look like they’ve been on vacation.” Elle co-signs this one, adding: “Corals that give nails that healthy glow that summer nails are demanding.”

Iridescent Shifts

“‘Pink Pearl’ seems to be popping up a lot lately,” says Minerva. “I’m actually currently in Hawaii now, and I’ve seen a ton of pearlescent pink toes.” And she can vouch for the vacation-appeal of shifty, multidimensional hue firsthand: “I myself am actually rocking an iridescent pink pedicure.”

Russell recommends “mermaid chrome,” which she describes as “what happens when glazed donut nails take a beach vacation: A pearly chrome powder layered over a soft pink base creates an iridescent finish that shifts between pink, lavender, blue, and seafoam depending on the light, like a mermaid's iridescent scales.” She loves this one for its subtler, less metallic look. “Mermaid chrome gives you that magical glow while still feeling elevated enough for everyday wear.”

Popping Purples

Minerva is feeling the “nostalgic and easy on the eyes” vibes of “electric purple” pedis. “I think neons and brights are always going to be a smash hit for summer, and this color, particularly for toes, is so playful,” she explains. And playful toes can appeal to even the staunchest mani minimalists: “I think pedicures are where a lot of people can be more exploratory with color because it’s a bit more coy than wearing [it] on your hands,” she adds.

For her part, Elle is feeling berry tones, albeit in a slightly unexpected finish: “Make them jelly!” she suggests. “Think sheer, translucent color packed with pigment.”

Mint Green

“Call [up] Zooey Deschanel: Mint green is back,” proclaims Russell. “This soft pastel green is giving 2016 Pinterest boards, Tiffany Blue obsession, and pool water on the first day of summer break.” This one plays into the nostalgia of the moment, and, much like the aforementioned purples, a desire to have a little more fun. “After years of neutrals and ‘clean girl’ everything, people are craving colors that feel fun, familiar, and a little playful,” says Russell. “It’s the nail equivalent of hearing your favorite summer JB song, ripped knee skinny jeans, and choker necklaces.”