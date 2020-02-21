Unlike most 16-year-olds who spend their days shuffling from homeroom to home ec, makeup artist Sam Visser was busy making a name for himself in the beauty industry — with the world's most famous momager as a client. "I was 16 in high school living my regular life when I got an email from Kardashian Jenner Communications," Visser, now 19, tells TZR at a Marc Jacobs Beauty photoshoot at New York City's Standard Hotel in the East Village. "Kris Jenner wanted me to be her makeup artist. So I went to her house to do a trial with her... and eventually, I left high school afterwards." Now, with clients like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber on his roster, Visser is gracious enough to spread the magic our way — and using Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayons as his wands.

For the shoot, a campaign for the brand's best-selling Highliners, Visser was inspired by from Andy Warhol's Interview Magazine, which launched 1961. However, Visser aimed to create a softer version of the bold aesthetic. Visser actually describes his aesthetic as such, especially since he gravitates towards looks that work well for nights out. "I love doing makeup that's really daring and dark. Sometimes borderline really, really crazy," he smiles. "But I like mixing the crazy with glamorous. I like having all the makeup I do be very glam, but have a factor of something that’s really different." And he draws inspiration from everywhere he looks. "It could be a texture of a building or a fabric," Visser explains. "Or I love watching old movies from the '50s, '60s, and '70s."

In the hotel penthouse where the shoot took place, Visser was in his element, hopping around from model to model with the Highliners grasped in his hand. "You can do a really intricate eye look, or something really smokey with it," he explains to me, while etching an intricate line. "It's a multi-use product that every woman should have in her makeup bag."

Below, see the five mesmerizing looks Visser created using the liners.

Purple Reign

"For this shoot, I was really inspired by the glamour women of the 70’s and the Studio 54 era," Visser explains.

Smoke Show

"You can do something really smokey by blending it out," Visser says. "And if it's more smokey and blown up around the eyes, you can just use your fingers and pat it on the center."

Plum Perfection

"Something that’s really great about the Highliners is that they are really long-lasting, and they dry down when you apply them to the skin," he says. "You can use them as a cream eyeshadow basically."

Lines & Lashes

"I would definitely apply two layers of the Velvet Noir Mascara, then your lashes will look like fake eyelashes. Phenomenal," he says.

Strong Shapes

"Because these are a pencils, you can draw shapes," Visser says. "I would do something inside the eye first, and then from there, I would start drawing the overall shape I want from the eye. After, just blend the pigment out with a synthetic dome brush — blend it quick so it doesn't set down into a hard shape."