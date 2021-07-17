There is absolutely no shortage of colorful, playful eyeshadow palettes on the market today. You might even have a few in your collection that you pull out for special occasions or just to experiment with different looks. But let’s face it: When it comes to everyday makeup, the palettes most of us reach for are the ones with an array of browns, creams, and other universally flattering neutrals.

However, not all nude eyeshadow palettes are created equal. It’s important to choose one that not only works for your budget but for your skin tone, as well as offers blendable, high-quality formulas. We spoke with professional makeup artist and content creator Delina Medhin to learn her eyeshadow tips as well as her recommendations for the best nude eyeshadow palettes.

First, Medhin suggests looking for a palette with some variety. “I like a nude eyeshadow palette that's a mixture of textures,” she tells TZR. “Some matte and some with a bit more sparkle or sheen to them. This way you can play around with texture and tones.”

These finishes may vary depending on your skin tone and preferences. According to Medhin, it’s always a good idea to look for a palette that has a color that’s three shades darker than your skin tone, “so you can create some dimension and put this shade into the crease or lash line.” When it comes to placement of these shades, Medhin says: “Warmer brown colors are really good to add color but colors with a gray undertone are good for depth like places in the crease of the eye.”

Once you’ve nailed down your perfect shades, Medhin recommends an easy go-to tutorial for every day. “I love to do a lighter matte color on the lid, a deeper matte on the crease, a touch of shimmer on the inner corner, and clean, simple eyeliner.”

Here, the makeup artist shares some of the best nude eyeshadow palettes to add to your routine.

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

“I love this palette because it has such beautiful warm nude tones,” Medhin says.

Viseart 01 Neutral Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Medhin is fond of this palette because of the high pigmentation and the fact that it can work on any skin tone.

Bobbi Brown The Nudes Eyeshadow Palettes

“I love this whole set because there's one with gray nudes, one with rose gold nudes, and another with golden nudes, so there's literally something to suit everyone's undertones,” Medhin says. “These are also great travel palettes; you can take them anywhere.”