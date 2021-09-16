Beauty sales are notoriously scarce, especially when it comes to high-end, celebrity-loved brands. So, when discounts crop up, it’s an extremely exciting time — and one that you shouldn’t let fall by the wayside. Today, there’s much to be excited about; Tatcha has announced their Friends & Family sale is officially on. The luxury skin care brand is inspired by time-honored Japanese beauty practices and carefully selected ingredients, which helps explain the higher price point.

However, from now through Tuesday, September 21 at midnight, you can snag your favorite products on Tatcha.com for a whopping 20% off (that is, excluding sets and gift cards purchases). All you have to do is type in the code FF2021 at checkout, and you’re in for some incredible savings. From favorites of MUA and Tatcha’s Global Director of Artistry & Education, Daniel Martin, and countless A-listers, there is so much goodness to take advantage of.

To prepare you for these five blissful days of savings, we’ve broken down some of TZR’s favorite Tatcha products — plus, a few that are beloved by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tatcha’s newest launch, which was one of August 2021’s best skin care launches, is a soothing serum in moisturizer treatment that helps strengthen the skin’s barrier. Broadway icon Idina Menzel is said to be a fan.

Resurface, soften, and plump with this deliciously hydrating facial essence.

This hydrating and brightening vitamin C mask is known to be a favorite of Saweetie’s.

This 2-in-1 hydrating cleanser gently removes makeup, dirt, and oil while leaving your skin softer than ever.

Selena Gomez loves this best-selling hydrator that’s packed with antioxidants for a dewy, healthy glow.

A new take on the brand’s popular Rice Polish (a favorite of Meghan Markle), The Rice Wash is a gentle cream cleanser with a hydrating and smoothing blend of pH-neutral amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and Okinawa algae.