The ancient ritual of using leftover rice water to strengthen hair has grown from a centuries-old Japanese tradition to an Instagram trend touted by Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. But even though the beauty properties of this milky residue have been in circulation since 800 AD, the unassuming elixir seems to just keep giving, suddenly revealing itself as a modern-day remedy for acne, eczema, and inflammation. These days, rice derivatives star in high-end skincare products such as Tatcha's acclaimed Rice Polishes and new Rice Wash.

The brand was of course an early embracer of the age-old custom, having been founded upon Japanese beauty principles in the first place. Before Tatcha's latest launch, rice was already largely incorporated as part the brand's proprietary Hadasei-3 Complex (double-fermented rice, green tea, and algae), which features in the Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil and Dewy Skin Cream, and as the hero of its Rice Polishes, a series of powder-to-foam exfoliators that Meghan Markle reportedly loves.

Now, the peculiar ingredient is making yet another cameo in Tatcha's new Rice Wash, a blend of pH-neutral amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and Okinawa algae. Unlike the PM-exclusive polishes, the gentle cream cleanser is a suitable addition to your morning routine.

Designed for twice-daily use, Tatcha's new wash prioritizes hydration (it's especially great for normal-to-dry skin types) while simultaneously working to smooth and tone without barrier-stripping chemicals. To call the Rice Wash "clean" or "natural" would almost be understating its simplicity. (Does it get any cleaner or more natural than rice?)

Despite how straightforward the plain old grain seems, it's unexpectedly complex, bursting with skin-loving vitamins A, B2, B12, and E. After just one week of using the new cleanser, 100 percent of the 25 people tested said their skin was glowing. The Rice Wash is available now for $35 on Tatcha.com and at select retailers.

