Few skin care products have the power to deliver visible results overnight. Those that do are a rare breed, the type of beauty staple worth shamelessly stocking up on in bulk. The latest people can’t stop raving about? Tatcha’s new Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment. Available as of today, it’s formulated to offer both instant and long-term benefits. Even better, it’s said to restore the skin in as little as one (!) sleep cycle.

The buzzy new launch is fueled by Japanese indigo extract, a botanical that's loved for its restorative and soothing properties. Avid users of the Japanese-inspired beauty brand are likely familiar with the sensitive skin-friendly ingredient. It's also used as a hero ingredient in various brand's best-sellers, including the top-rated Rice Polish: Calming, The Indigo Cream, and Indigo Soothing Hand Cream.

The inspiration for this product stems from Tatcha CEO Victoria Tsai’s own struggles finding formulas to combat stress-related hives and eczema. While the serum-in-cream offers numerous benefits, the most notable is its ability to calm skin irritation like redness and dry patches. Photos shared with TZR depict the brand founder's results after just one night of using fast-acting treatment.

(+) Before using Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment Courtsey of Tatcha/Victoria Tsai (+) After one night of using Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment Courtesy of Tatcha/Victoria Tsai INFO 1/2

In addition to soothing the skin, Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream also contains ingredients born to help the skin glow from the inside out. Hyaluronic acid and ceramides strengthen the skin's barrier, while mondo grass-root balances the skin's microbiome. Combined, these ingredients work wonders for those with dryness, redness, and uneven texture.

In the very likely case that you’ve already added this product to your virtual shopping cart, you can look forward to a super-simple application process. Take note: A little bit of the cushiony cream goes a long way, so all you need to do is apply a pea-sized amount to the face, neck, and décolletage as the last step in your nighttime routine.

Read on for the whole ritual Tatcha recommends using with the new serum-in-moisturizer to achieve your best-looking skin.

