This Genius Vitamin C Serum Is Among The Best Skin Care Products Of August 2021
Shopping for new skin care is famously overwhelming, but not at all impossible. The key to finding the right formulas for you is to narrow down your search from hundreds of items to a more manageable handful based on criteria that fits your skin’s needs. With so many brilliant innovations, and beautiful packaging out there, it's important to remember the following brutally honest fact: You only have one face.
Don't know where to start in shopping the new arrivals section? Look no further; TZR editors test nearly every product that hits the shelves to break down product formulations in an understandable way, and to ensure that you invest in products that actually work for your specific skin type and concerns.
That said, there have been many incredible skin care launches in August 2021: power-packed serums, barrier-repairing moisturizers, fast-acting acne treatments, and the list goes on. Some of the spotlight ingredients of the month are bakuchiol (a plant-based alternative to retinol), ceramides (fatty acids that prevent moisture loss), and ferulic acid (an antioxidant that neutralizes free-radical damage and boosts the efficacy of products it’s teamed with).
Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best skin care products that launched in August 2021, including moisturizers, exfoliants, serums, and more.
Do you frequently deal with irritated skin? If so, meet this fast-acting overnight serum-in-cream. This product was born from Tatcha founder Victoria Tsai's struggles finding products to combat hives and eczema. As soon as overnight, it visibly soothes irritation and boosts the skin’s radiance.
Introducing a game-changing moisturizer for those with sensitive, oily, and/or blemish-prone skin. With refining bakuchiol and soothing ceramides, this lightweight formula has been clinically shown to improve the appearance and texture of the skin as fast as two weeks.
No skin care routine is complete without fast-acting acne treatment gel. This one clears acne blemishes with salicylic acid, targets uneven texture, and calms irritated skin with aloe vera. In just a matter of weeks, it’s amassed nearly perfect five-star reviews across the board.
Reduce the look of blemishes and smooth fine lines with this do-it-all serum, great for oily, combo, and normal skin. In addition to targeting fine lines, and promoting clearer skin, it also works wonders for controlling oil production.
Name something more exciting than a new Drunk Elephant launch — we'll wait! Its just-launched vitamin C serum reformulation is packaged so that you mix it before its first use. This helps keep the formula fresh, to prevent it from losing potency while sitting untouched in your vanity.
Thrive Causemetics is loved for its clean cosmetics, skin care, and charitable work. For every product sold, the brand donates to organizations that empower women. This firming moisturizer is the brand’s latest launch, born to plump and firm the skin with collagen-building peptides.
Exfoliating toners can be harsh on the skin, but this one is gentle and ideal for all skin types. It’s worth trying if you want to reduce the appearance of pores, even out your skin tone, brighten your skin, and/or lock in hydration. Gently sweep it onto the skin with a cotton pad in the evening for best results — and be sure to apply SPF in the morning.
Keys Soulcare’s first eye cream arrived this month, and the launch thrilled fans, who have been anxiously waiting for Alicia Keys to unveil one. The brand’s signature purple-packaged formula locks in moisture to help reduce the look of fine, dry lines and make you appear well-rested (even when you’re not).
This face oil has multi-action in its name for good reason — it’s good for anti-aging, redness, dryness, dullness, and uneven skin. It contains prebiotics to support the skin’s microbiome, and meadowfoam sea oil to seal in moisture.
Charlotte Tilbury’s latest skin care offering boasts maximum hydration to give your skin that natural-looking glow. With advanced cooling gel beads, this 10 minute facial mask, inspired by the ice-tech of cryotherapy and facial acupressure, lifts your face and shrinks your pores for a supple, dewy complexion.