This Genius Vitamin C Serum Is Among The Best Skin Care Products Of August 2021

Shopping for new skin care is famously overwhelming, but not at all impossible. The key to finding the right formulas for you is to narrow down your search from hundreds of items to a more manageable handful based on criteria that fits your skin’s needs. With so many brilliant innovations, and beautiful packaging out there, it's important to remember the following brutally honest fact: You only have one face.

Don't know where to start in shopping the new arrivals section? Look no further; TZR editors test nearly every product that hits the shelves to break down product formulations in an understandable way, and to ensure that you invest in products that actually work for your specific skin type and concerns.

That said, there have been many incredible skin care launches in August 2021: power-packed serums, barrier-repairing moisturizers, fast-acting acne treatments, and the list goes on. Some of the spotlight ingredients of the month are bakuchiol (a plant-based alternative to retinol), ceramides (fatty acids that prevent moisture loss), and ferulic acid (an antioxidant that neutralizes free-radical damage and boosts the efficacy of products it’s teamed with).

Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best skin care products that launched in August 2021, including moisturizers, exfoliants, serums, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.