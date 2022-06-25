(Beauty Report Card)

It’s 101 Degrees Every Day This Week But These Makeup Products Still Stay Put

Beat the heat.

By Amanda Ross
As I type these very words, a drop of sweat is dangling from the tip of my nose and threatening to touchdown on my keyboard — my fault for having it “in the Splash Zone” honestly. Through an infernal combination of hormones and location (I’m a native Texan), I’ve always been a rather sweaty individual. While my body’s sweat levels are mercifully normal, it’s my face that really starts to glisten even after just a few minutes outside — which means holding on to my carefully applied makeup is often a losing game. Over the years, I’ve perfected the art of working with the heat for a sweat-proof makeup and hair look that doesn’t make me appear like a melted oil painting any time the temperature reads above 65 degrees.

Even if at times it feels counterintuitive, the key to a sweat-proof look is to layer on products with finishes, textures, and consistencies that work with skin and sweat, knowing that they will move around to some extent. This technique always yields a better outcome than trying to preserve total perfection with layers of powders, primers, and setting sprays. With muggy, unbelievably hot July and August on the horizon, it’s time to lean into summer-friendly makeup products that won’t go into meltdown mode — and over the years, I’ve found the best ones. Ahead, a sweaty gal’s guide to the best products for beating the heat without sacrificing pigment, color, or your white-on-white outfit.

Like I mentioned above, so much of a sweat-resistant makeup look is finding products and textures that work with the slick sweat and heat — this new contour stick from LYS is a perfect example. While the triangle-shaped tip makes it excellent for carving out your cheekbones, it’s better to use this as a straight-up bronzer in the heat. If you’re really sweating, there’s no world in which a carefully-constructed contour stays in place the entire time. By just bronzing your cheeks, jaw, and forehead instead, you get much of the same sculpted effect without being beholden to exact lines and placement — it’s okay if it blurs out!
Powder. Is anything so controversial in the summer? I know what you’re thinking — powder + sweat = face mud. But in my experience, if you use this powder very strategically and sparingly, you can avoid the dreaded skin sludge. After giving your cream products a little time to settle (try blasting them with a fan to expedite the process), carefully dip a small fluffy brush in a trace amount of power and put it: under-eyes, above eyebrows, in between the eyebrows, the corners of your mouth, and a finger width-sized swath on either side of the nose. Those are spots that don’t really benefit from shine or dew, but they’re also places most people don’t sweat too hard. Skip the rest of the face and just let yourself get flushed for a natural finish.
While every fiber of my being screams to gatekeep this setting spray, I know it’s the right thing to do. Preserve The Serve ticks every box necessary for a perfect final step: it’s lightweight, it’s effective, it has a cute rhyme in the name, it has pink packaging that makes me feel like a state school Elle Woods every time I use it. It really works, and the fine mist and nozzle don’t leave you soaking wet after application, either. ONE/SIZE makes two versions of this spray for matte and luminous finishes — definitely go for the latter. A radiant finish works much better with moisture and cream than a rigid (albeit lovely) matte texture.