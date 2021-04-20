If You Sleep Hot, You’ll Love Casper’s New Cooling Collection

Most people who sleep hot know that this common discomfort can present a serious hindrance to getting a good night’s rest. And unfortunately, there are many who are all too familiar with this — according to a press release from mattress and bedding company Casper, a recent survey from the brand revealed that almost half of Americans “get hot or overheat throughout the night while sleeping.” Given that sleepers are the label’s primary clientele and this continues to be an issue that affects so many, the brand decided to do something to help; thus, Casper launched its Cooling Collection on April 20 with a whole new line of products designed to keep people cool and comfortable all night long.

Now available to shop on Casper’s site, the drop features several items, including the Snow Mattresses (in a Wave Hybrid and a Nova Hybrid), the Lightweight Duvets, Hyperlite Sheets, and the Breathable Mattress Protector. And yes, every single one aims to keep those night sweats at bay, thanks to solutions the brand developed in-house. “Our new collection, helmed by our innovative mattresses with proprietary Snow Technology, provides unparalleled offerings for a large segment of consumers,” says Philip Krim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Casper, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to present our latest product expansion, backed by rigorous research, testing, and strategic design, to bring better sleep to all.”

Courtesy of Casper

That technology within the mattresses means that your bed will help pull heat away from the body through innovations such as HeatDelete Bands, which the brand says “remove 34% more heat for 12+ hours of cooler sleep when compared to the Casper Wave Hybrid,” and a QuickCool Cover that gives each one a “cool-to-the-touch experience.”

And of course, the other launches are designed to help the mattresses in their cooling endeavors. Casper’s Hyperlite Sheets are actually woven in a grid to make vent-like structures to ensure breathability all night, and the Breathable Mattress Protector is designed to let air flow between the mattress to ensure optimum aeration and coolness levels.

A brand so notable for its marketing genius (who could forget its buzzy “nap showroom?”) couldn’t exactly let such a major launch slide without a campaign to accompany it. So along with its new products, Casper kicked off a brand platform called “Love Your Tomorrow,” in which actor and comedian Vanessa Bayer blesses cranky people with tidbits of knowledge on how to improve their sleep. “Playing ‘Tomorrow,’ a character whose goal is to make sure people are well-rested, was a lot of fun for me,” said Bayer in a statement. “My hope is that this campaign encourages others to prioritize sleep and be vibrant versions of themselves for every tomorrow.”

Surely, the new products will help with that — so shop them now at Casper.com or preview a few in the roundup, ahead.

