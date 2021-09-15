Tracking down all of your beauty essentials online can sometimes feel like an overwhelming task, not to mention create an enormous amount of waste once your packages arrive. If you’re purchasing from multiple retailers (which is typically the case), your items will likely be delivered at different times and in various types of packaging — most of which are bound to be excessive and wasteful. If you’re looking to streamline the process, you’re in luck; shopping platform Olive has just launched their beauty category with 24 popular brands to choose from.

A first-of-its-kind shopping site, Olive is on a mission to create a more efficient, convenient, and sustainable way to shop by consolidating your orders from multiple retailers (including Khaite, Free People, and Matches Fashion) into one delivery. It works through a Google extension widget that you can add to your browser after creating an account with Olive. After downloading the extension, you’ll get a pop up on your screen every time you shop at an Olive partner retailer, and from there Olive will facilitate the entire checkout process, and make sure you get your orders, no matter how many different retailers they are from, in one eco-friendly package.

On Wednesday, September 15, the brand launched an expansion to add beauty brands to their lineup of retailers which now include sought-after beauty brands like Supergoop!, RMS Beauty, Glow Recipe, and many more, so all your favorites are just a few clicks away.

Even better, your package will arrive in a reusable box that you can send back to Olive by simply scanning the QR code on the box to schedule a pick up at no cost to you — no more mountains of cardboard and plastic sitting by your door. The beauty tote is made almost entirely from recycled materials, including recycled plastic water bottles, pallets, cups, and polyester, and is designed with recycled padding on every side. Olive also developed an inflatable, reusable bubble to protect glass packaging and vials inside the tote, so you don’t have to worry about anything breaking.

If you need to make any returns, simply drop the items back into the reusable tote for doorstep pickup (using the same QR code mentioned above) — no need to worry about re-packaging your items and schlepping them to the post office.

And to top it all off, first time users get $50 off their entire purchase with the code TAKE50 — so run don’t walk (virtually).

Before you head over to ShopOlive.com, check out TZR’s favorite picks from the site’s impressive roster of beauty brands.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sun protection and a glowy primer in one? It doesn’t get much better than that.

Fight fine lines and wrinkles with this all-in-one set.

There’s a reason this glowy, hydrating serum went completely viral on TikTok.

CoverFX’s first-ever mascara not only makes lashes look their best but helps them grow healthy and strong.

This brand new launch uses liposomal technology to encapsulate a blend of brightening ingredients (turmeric, licorice, and Kora’s signature noni fruit), which help target the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, dullness, and fine lines and wrinkles.