The latest pink confection of a beauty product from Glow Recipe — The Watermelon Glow Pink Dream™ Body Cream is also its first foray into body care. Naturally, it uses watermelon, the ingredient the brand popularized and has become associated with. "Watermelon is a magical, powerhouse ingredient that can hydrate, soothe, smooth, and brighten skin," says Glow Recipe co-founder Christine Chang to TZR.

The goal for the product was to up the ante on what you can expect from an everyday item like body lotion. "We wanted a body product that can offer more than just the expected hydration and a nice scent," co-founder Sarah Lee says to TZR. "We saw an opportunity for more innovation in the body category with a product with dual benefits — one that can hydrate and gently exfoliate at the same time." The scent is the same Jolly Rancher-esque one customers have become addicted to. "The texture was important to nail — it’s not greasy or sticky, and is completely pajama proof!" Lee exclaimed.

The product features the same ingredients the duo puts in their watermelon skin care for the face — hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and hibiscus AHA which gently sloughs away dead skin cells (and is extracted from Korea's national flower). Then, of course, there's the watermelon itself, in addition to watermelon seed butter. Watermelon is an "especially meaningful ingredient to us as it takes us back to when our grandmothers would rub watermelon rinds on the skin during hot summer months in Korea, when we were growing up, to soothe irritation and heat rash," Chang explains, noting that, "it was a no brainer to harness these soothing, anti-inflammatory benefits."

The hero ingredient is also is rich in antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene. The watermelon seed butter combines the oil from watermelon seeds with mango seed butter, which helps lock in hydration and provide skin with essential nutrients. The brand even has receipts — before and after photos that show improvement in hydration and texture.

The Watermelon Glow Pink Dream ™ is available February 23, and you can shop the multi-tasking body cream below.

