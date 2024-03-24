Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite spring nail colors of the moment.

According to the calendar, it’s officially spring. However, the blustery, chilly temps say otherwise. You might be kicking yourself for preemptively getting your light jackets, flowy dresses, and strappy sandals out of storage because it’s looking like it’ll be a few weeks before you can wear any of these warm-weather pieces. The silver lining is that you can still embrace the season right now by simply swapping your deep, moody winter manicure for one of the top spring nail colors. These light, poppy shades serve as little mood-boosters on those days that really make you question if the season will ever turn over.

Sheer neutrals and light pastels are synonymous with spring manicures, but they’re not the only options. This year, TZR editors are upping the ante with pretty finishes, like shimmery ocean blue, and unexpected rich hues like olive green. Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, you’ll find a recommendation or two in the picks below.

Keep reading for the spring 2024 nail polish colors we’ll be wearing all season long...starting now.

"I've been on the hunt for a neutral shade that skews more orange than white or pink, and I think I've found it with Zoya's shade Cole. I would probably stick to one or two coats, depending on how sheer I want it that day, and avoid more layers than that to avoid it looking like a matte candy hue. It's my idea of the perfect neutral color that enhances the shade of my skin, especially as we near warmer days ahead." — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

"I have to admit, I don't actually like green olives — but I do love green olive nails. I've been influenced by the influx of Instagram posts depicting dark green nails with red dots mimicking olives. The Thornbird shade by Bio Sculpture will help me recreate this look all season long." — Maggie Haddad, sr strategist, social media, TZR

“Call it blueberry milk or just call it light blue, but this nail polish from Sundays is the perfect shade to usher in spring. Wearing it on my fingers feels like an instant dopamine boost, especially when the subtle pearlescent shimmer catches the light.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

"Like clockwork, the moment spring strikes, you can catch me transitioning out of my deep polish colors and right into a cheerful pink-toned lilac. It's brighter than a pastel but still so soft, and it's right on theme with all the blooming flowers on the sidewalks and roadways. I find myself going back to it at least a few times throughout the season; it’s an instant mood-booster." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

"If I'm going to paint my nails (it's a rare occasion I do), I'm going to reach for something fun and mood-boosting. My pick for spring? This avocado-colored polish from Color Dept. It'll definitely pair well with all the bright, bold outfits I'm planning on wearing this upcoming season." — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“While I can embrace any buzzy pastel and candy color under the sun this season, I’ll never deny my signature shade: pink. For spring, I’m loving a true Barbie-inspired pink that add a heavy dose of dopamine to any look — even a simple t-shirt and jeans. There’s just something about a punchy fuchsia or bubblegum shade that lifts your spirits, no matter how rainy or gloomy the day. That’s why it’s my forever tried-and-true color.” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“Red is my go-to nail color year-round, but I like to shift the shade I wear with the seasons. While my fall and winter choice leans more cool-toned and vampy, come spring, I opt for a warm poppy red like this shade from essie. You can’t beat this formula, too. It actually rivals a gel manicure and stays chip-free and shiny for days.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

"The minute I saw Dakota Johnson celebrating spring with the nail polish color equivalent of light wash denim, I knew I needed to try it out for myself. This shade of soft sky-blue is more than a little appropriate for the season, and the faded effect feels a little bit retro, too. As soon as I'm ready for a new set, this is the polish color I'm going with. " — Ross

“I understand the appeal of a sheer pale pink or beige manicure, but whenever I paint my nails a more subtle shade, I’m over it after a day or two. However, there are times when I want a more subdued manicure, so I’m always on the hunt for slightly off-kilter shades. This Gucci one is exactly what I’m looking for. Is it cream? Is it beige? Is it yellow? It depends on who you ask, but regardless, it’s understated yet cool and complements a range of skin tones and style aesthetics.” — Lukas