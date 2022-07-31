I’m A Beauty Editor, & This Is Hands-Down The Dewiest Face Serum I’ve Tried All Month

Sorting through a multitude of skin, hair, body, and nail care products is a vital skill to have as a beauty editor. Each month we are tasked to find the latest and greatest launches on the market by subjecting our body, hair, face, and nails to different formulas and innovations. Testing product is one of the best parts of the job, and the most honest way to provide accurate recommendations for all you readers, so we take it very seriously. And although it can be an overwhelming process trying out so many items at once, there are always stand outs that make it worthwhile, especially among the best summer 2022 skin care and hair products.

This month, we were entranced by products that offer revival. As we approach triple digit weather and get into the thick of summer, we have been searching for skin care that replenish our moisture barrier, hair items and tools that restore shine from sun-kissed adventures, and nail strengtheners that help combat any potential stains from the highly pigmented summer manicures we so love.

All this to say, our favorite July pieces below are vetted and highly recommended. As TZR editors, Enjoy your skin, hair, and nail restoration journey with the 15 products ahead.

Glossier Cleanser Concentrate

“If you’re looking for a no-frills gentle cleanser, Glossier Cleanser Concentrate is the best way to go. By massaging the lightweight oil formula into my skin for 60 seconds, I get a gentle exfoliation and a healthy bright complexion with every use. The grape extract and lactic acid are some of the ingredients that help replenish dull skin while niacinamide, a hero ingredient on its own, comes in to restore pores. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed with this affordable purchase.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Olive & June Nail Brightener

“I love a bright, statement manicure as much as the next person but frequently notice the staining highly pigmented colors leave behind, especially on my toes, an area where polish too often overstays its welcome. To help combat staining, I’ve been using Olive & June Nail Brightener. Formulated with lemon peel and lemon peel extract, it helps both conceal stains and brighten my nails. Not only that, but with its stain shield it even helps my new growth from becoming discolored. It’s become my most trusted pedicure tool, showing improvement in my natural pigment in just one week.” — NM

Sanitas Milk & Honey Cleanser

“A product beloved by myself, my sisters, mother, and brother, Sanitas Milk & Honey Cleanser is a formula I come back to month after month. The creamy formula glides on my face in the most gentle way, removing impurities and replenishing my frequent flyer skin. It has sustainable honey and B vitamins that work over time to make my face feel baby soft and more hydrated.” — NM

Peach And Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser

“I’ve been on three round trip flights this month alone and this oil cleanser has been in every single checked bag. Now that I’m nearing the bottom I go in with one pump instead of my usual two, knowing that soon it’ll be empty and I’ll have to restock. I love how gentle it is on my skin but still very effective at cleansing and removing impurities from the day. I also really appreciate how it doesn’t leave a waxy film.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Klorane Nourishing 2-in-1 Mask With Mango

“I just spent one month at the beach and, while it was rejuvenating for the soul and the mind, the saltwater and UV rays were not so friendly on the mane. It wasn’t practical to shampoo and condition my hair every day as I would head to the beach and go for a dip multiple times a day, but about every two days, I would use this hair mask and it brought my hair back to its soft, silky texture immediately.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

La Roche Posay Micellar Cleansing Water

“With the multiple reapplications of sunscreen, and toner, and serum I was doing throughout the day, I used this gentle micellar cleanser water with a cotton pad beforehand to ensure that I was cleaning and clearing my pores thoroughly to prevent any breakout. It can be tricky to maintain the right balance of moisture on the face between all the skin care products and sunscreens used and the intense heat in the summer, but with this soothing cleansing water, I was able to finally find the combination of products that works for my skin.” — KL

Ahava Facial Serum

“I had the opportunity to visit Israel’s epic Dead Sea this spring and took this serum home as a souvenir. Little did I know the mineral-rich waters would work their magic well after my trip, courtesy of this truly game-changing formula. The signature blend of Dead Sea minerals leave my skin supple and glowy and have reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just a matter of weeks! I’m truly sold and already ordering my next bottle. I snagged a bottle for my mother, and she’s a believer, too!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Eye Cream

“I love this eye cream because it feels hydrating on my skin and it doesn’t irritate my face. The gentle product, which is infused with Jeju green tea extract and green tea seed oil, melts into my face when I dab it on at night. The scent is amazing, too — it’s light but strong enough to calm me before bed. Although I don’t think the eye cream gets rid of my dark circles (as it suggests in the product description), I do use this more for its hydrating properties so I’d buy it again for that.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor, TZR

Alastin HA Immerse Serum

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Alastin products, and the brand’s new hyaluronic acid serum is a must for my chronically dry skin. It uses a proprietary Octapeptide-45 to prompt the skin’s ability to increase its own HA production, as well as Hexapeptide-11 to fight the enzymes that break down your skin’s natural HA. All that equates to super bouncy, hydrated skin, and I’ve seen such a difference since adding this to my skin care routine. I’m down to the last drop and need a refill ASAP.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

“Tatcha never steers me wrong when it comes to my skin which is why I’ve gone through three jars of the cult-favorite Dewy Skin moisturizer over the last year. It leaves your skin looking and feeling so smooth and plumped you’ll barely be able to resist admiring your own reflection in every mirror you pass. If you have dry skin, this formula is a must.” — HB

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen

“I brought a full SPF wardrobe with me on a recent vacation, and this one from Summer Fridays was my favorite out of the bunch (and the one I used up quickest). I applied this every morning, and loved that it instantly absorbed with zero residue. It’s hydrating, light, and doesn’t pill, which makes it a great option for reapplying throughout the day, too. I prefer to use mineral SPFs on my face because chemical SPFs tend to break me out, so this one is a keeper.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Jillian Dempsey The Brights Eyeliner

“I’ve been obsessed with colorful eyeliner for my summer beauty looks, and this one from makeup artist Jillian Dempsey is the perfect shade of bright, poppy, and cerulean blue. It goes on creamy-smooth and stays put, even on my super-oily lids. Plus, it’s waterproof, vegan, and cruelty free, which I love. I’ve swapped it in for my normal black liner and it’s my new obsession.” — FX

Hugh & Grace Renewing Night Serum

“I have oily skin and, although it sounds counter-intuitive, I’ve always been pro oil-based products. I recently rotated in this renewing night serum and, without fail, have been reaching for it every single night. It’s 100% natural — made with rosehip, cherry, grapeseed, and raspberry seed oil. The hormone-safe formula definitely feels more like a thick oil than a lightweight serum, but it’s so delicious and hydrating that it's often the only moisturizer I need. Ten out of ten, will be restocking.” — Taylor Jean Stephan, contributor, TZR

Make Beauty Sculpting Brow Gel

“I recently tried Make Beauty Sculpting Brow Gel and all I have to say is ‘wow’. Believe me, that’s saying a lot (I'm pretty picky since my brows are my signature look). Not only is their cult-favorite clear gel housed in a gorgeous heavy white tube (I’m always a sucker for packaging done right), it truly performs. The formula is made with advanced polymers that sculpt and set the hair without leaving a crusty white residue. I’ve already gone through two tubes (probably because I use it every single day).” — TJS

La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Fluid Mineral Face Sunscreen With Zinc Oxide SPF 50

“My sensitive, melasma-prone skin puts this mineral sunscreen to the test every single day with long runs and walks in the heat. For the first summer in a long time, the brown patches haven’t advanced at all — a major, major victory in my book. Even when absolutely soaked with sweat, the formula hangs on. It does leave a stark, borderline comical white cast but I’ll take that over burns, irritation, and uneven tone every time” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR